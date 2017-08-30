Geordie Shore

Geordie Shore's Marnie Simpson Admits It's 'Hard To Defend' Chloe Ferry After Nathan Henry Feud - EXCLUSIVE

Rachel Pilcher
Wednesday, August 30, 2017 - 17:30

Geordie Shore returned for another reet norty series last night and things are just as radge as ever, with Chloe Ferry and Marty McKenna once again finding themselves chasing their tails when it comes to their relationship.

And it seems this time, Nathan Henry had had enough of the pair's crackers dramz, with the Geordie lad kicking off at an emotional Chloe for 'lying' to him about her true feelings for Marty.

In the aftermath of the akka row, Chloe's BFF Marnie Simpson has admitted that it can be 'hard to defend' the lass when she's not honest about her true feelings.

Speaking in an exclusive Confession Cam for MTV, Marnie explained: "Basically Chloe and Nathan had a big argument and it was really awful because obviously Chloe and Nathan are best friends. I kind of understand where Nathan's coming from, Chloe is never honest about how she feels and it gets everyone down. 

"It's just frustrating that she goes round in circles with Martin all the time and it's really hard for us to defend her when her story constantly changes and we just don't know where she stands."

Chloe, meanwhile, said that the big kick off 'really hurt' her, and that she's still feeling really sad about the whole situation.

The Geordie lass admitted: "I'm feeling really down today because me and Nathan haven't argued this much ever, like we've argued and stuff but we've made up straight away. 

"Last night I feel like was really uncalled for, he come out the middle of nowhere and just started shouting at us, and like, he always knows the situation with Marty is like a very touchy subject so I don't really know why he would that to us (sic). It really did hurt us."

She added that she hopes they can make up, and that 'he realises that it's not just me, it's Marty as well'.

Nathan, meanwhile, explained what pushed him to the edge, telling MTV: "I was sick of Chloe saying she doesn't like Martin but then when no-one's around, she flirts with him, she's all over him, and then if he pies her, she comes off to us and gets upset and sl*gs him off. But then I found out she was trying to kiss him the night before. 

"If she likes Martin, that's fine. If she doesn't know how she feels about Martin, that's also fine. Just don't lie to your best friend and say you don't like him when it's very clear you do. I feel like me and Martin have got quite close, I thought 'you know what, I'm gonna give him a chance' and I did see things from a different perspective. Being drunk and being in a nightclub and having Chloe come over and lying to my face again I just lost my sh*t."

Will things ever change for Chloe and Marty?

