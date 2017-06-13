Geordie Shore

Geordie Shore’s Marnie Simpson And Chloe Ferry Reckon There’s No Way Scotty T And Newbie Abbie Holborn Will Last – EXCLUSIVE

Caroline Fergusson
Tuesday, June 13, 2017 - 23:15

In tonight’s Geordie Shore, we FINALLY found out which newbie was going to officially become part of the Geordie family.

MTV
Abbie Holborn was chosen to become the new lass to live in the house as we waved bye to Zahida Allen and Sarah Goodhart.

The rest of the fam was buzzing but Marnie Simpson has her doubts about the future of Abbie's relationship with Scotty T, who she's been hooking up with.

MTV
Marnie exclusively told MTV in a Confession Cam: “I think the relationship with her and Scott will not last. It didn’t last with me or with Chloe [Ferry]. I don’t think it will last with Abbie either. I think Scott was born that way to just pull girls and not care about them and he’ll never change.”

And Chloe agreed: “I feel like it’s a condition he just can’t get rid off.”

MTV
It seems the girls did have a point after Abbie went home for a night and Scott immediately brought a girl back to the sh*g pad.

MTV
So what does Abbie think about the whole situation? She said: “But when I was at home, I was sat thinking about him and I was thinking 'Is he going to pull when he goes out?' And I was really happy to see him, then he dropped the bombshell that he brought some girl back to the sh*g pad but he didn’t sh*g her. But it's still the fact that he brought someone back and I was really angry and upset and we did have an argument over it."

MTV
And Scott has no idea what the future holds: “Who know what the f*cking future holds for me and Abbie. I probably will see her on the outside, I probably won’t. I’m a bit of a busy boy. But her f*nny and my pipe will meet again.”

In case you missed tonight's episode then catch up on the best bits below...

