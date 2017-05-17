Geordie Shore's Marnie Simpson Blames The 'Altitude' For Making Her Swill Aaron Chalmers In Tignes

Between ALL the pure akka dramz with the newbies on last night's Geordie Shore (we're talking swilling, shouting and generally more kick-offs than your average football season), we also saw Marnie Simpson returning to join the squad in Tignes.

And promptly swilling Aaron Chalmers in the process, of course.

WATCH THE MOMENT MARNIE SWILLED AARON IN TIGNES BELOW:

While we were busy trying making some form of flowchart in a bid to keep up with ALL the drama in the house during the episode last night, it seems Marnie and Aaron were busy discussing THAT sneaky swill, with the Geordie lass blaming their location for her moment of madness.

Jokingly tweeting a request to Marnie, Aaron wrote: "would appreciate for just 1 series you don't swill me please thank you (sic)."

@MarnieGShore would appreciate for just 1 series you don't swill me please ❤️😘😂 thank you — Aaron Chalmers (@AaronCGShore) May 16, 2017

Replying to explain her actions, Marns tweeted that it was 'the altitude' that made her do it, to which Aaron said: "Ahh ok the altitude!! That's a good 1!! What about the other 9 times previous to that (sic)."

@MarnieGShore Ahh ok the altitude!! That's a good 1!! What about the other 9 times previous to that 😂 — Aaron Chalmers (@AaronCGShore) May 16, 2017

You can DEFINITELY blame the altitude for all the other times too, right?

Then, making our Maaron hearts skip approximately one thousand beats, Marnie added a bunch of crying-laughing emojis, writing: "what can a say. u make me crazy (sic)."

😂😂😂 what can a say. u make me crazy https://t.co/n2VGUn5m4o — Marnie. (@MarnieGShore) May 17, 2017

YOU. GUYS.

Their proper sweet Twitter exchange has seriously excited some other radge-packets who ship Maaron too, with one replying: "is maron rising again? cause I'm here for it (sic)."

Another wrote: "you two can marry already? (sic)", while one simply tweeted: "the feels".

Charlotte Crosby previously tweeted to express her pure love for Maaron during another of the pair's cute Twitter conversations, writing: "right come on you's! You can't be tweeting each other like this you no what it does to me (sic)."

@AaronCGShore @MarnieGShore right come on you's! You can't be tweeting each other like this you no what it does to me ☺️☺️☺️☺️ — Charlotte Crosby (@Charlottegshore) May 3, 2017

YAS, CHAR!

Things have been tricky between Marnie and Aaron this series, as the Geordie worldie was dating Lewis Bloor at the time of filming after splitting from Aaron.

Gonna apologise now for tonight's ep, I'm not a nutcase😂 I was clearly unhappy in my relationship and it came out when drunk don't judge 🙈 https://t.co/NWRSAYNJjr — Marnie. (@MarnieGShore) May 16, 2017

However, ahead of last night's episode, Marnie hinted that things weren't as great with Lewis as they seemed in the show, tweeting: "Gonna apologise now for tonight's ep, I'm not a nutcase (…) I was clearly unhappy in my relationship and it came out when drunk don't judge (sic).

It's not the first time this series that the two have found themselves in a bit of a situation, with Marnie previously giving ex Aaron a cheeky lap dance during a mortal night out.

We love ya, Marns (and if you need us, we'll just be here shipping Maaron FOREVER).

