Geordie Shore's Marnie Simpson Blames The 'Altitude' For Making Her Swill Aaron Chalmers In Tignes

Rachel Pilcher
Wednesday, May 17, 2017 - 12:00

Between ALL the pure akka dramz with the newbies on last night's Geordie Shore (we're talking swilling, shouting and generally more kick-offs than your average football season), we also saw Marnie Simpson returning to join the squad in Tignes.

And promptly swilling Aaron Chalmers in the process, of course.

WATCH THE MOMENT MARNIE SWILLED AARON IN TIGNES BELOW:

While we were busy trying making some form of flowchart in a bid to keep up with ALL the drama in the house during the episode last night, it seems Marnie and Aaron were busy discussing THAT sneaky swill, with the Geordie lass blaming their location for her moment of madness.

MTV
Jokingly tweeting a request to Marnie, Aaron wrote: "would appreciate for just 1 series you don't swill me please thank you (sic)."

Replying to explain her actions, Marns tweeted that it was 'the altitude' that made her do it, to which Aaron said: "Ahh ok the altitude!! That's a good 1!! What about the other 9 times previous to that (sic)."

You can DEFINITELY blame the altitude for all the other times too, right?

Then, making our Maaron hearts skip approximately one thousand beats, Marnie added a bunch of crying-laughing emojis, writing: "what can a say. u make me crazy (sic)."

YOU. GUYS.

Their proper sweet Twitter exchange has seriously excited some other radge-packets who ship Maaron too, with one replying: "is maron rising again? cause I'm here for it (sic)."

Another wrote: "you two can marry already? (sic)", while one simply tweeted: "the feels".

Charlotte Crosby previously tweeted to express her pure love for Maaron during another of the pair's cute Twitter conversations, writing: "right come on you's! You can't be tweeting each other like this you no what it does to me (sic)."

YAS, CHAR!

Things have been tricky between Marnie and Aaron this series, as the Geordie worldie was dating Lewis Bloor at the time of filming after splitting from Aaron.

However, ahead of last night's episode, Marnie hinted that things weren't as great with Lewis as they seemed in the show, tweeting: "Gonna apologise now for tonight's ep, I'm not a nutcase (…) I was clearly unhappy in my relationship and it came out when drunk don't judge (sic).

It's not the first time this series that the two have found themselves in a bit of a situation, with Marnie previously giving ex Aaron a cheeky lap dance during a mortal night out.

We love ya, Marns (and if you need us, we'll just be here shipping Maaron FOREVER).

Catch up with ALL the best bits from last night's dramatic episode of Geordie Shore: New Radgie Rampage below, and don't forget to watch brand new episodes, Tuesdays at 10pm - only on MTV!

Geordie Shore 14 l Ep #8 Sneak Peek Spoilers

  • Morning glory...
    1 of 20
  • #feels
    2 of 20
  • No blue balls for these lads #oioi
    3 of 20
  • Guess who's back...
    4 of 20
  • Return of the Marn!
    5 of 20
  • #squadgoals
    6 of 20
  • Scotty t seduces on the slopes #howay
    7 of 20
  • What a pain in the a**
    8 of 20
  • #tonguetied
    9 of 20
  • Uh-oh, more dramz!
    10 of 20
  • #emosh
    11 of 20
  • When you can't handle the piste...
    12 of 20
  • Marty lad to the rescue #mint
    13 of 20
  • Strong thirst game!
    14 of 20
  • When life throws you snow, make snow angels.
    15 of 20
  • Professor Marty
    16 of 20
  • Moved on alreedy lad? #whyaye
    17 of 20
  • #bombshell
    18 of 20
  • Hakuna Ma Vodka!
    19 of 20
  • Turbo D strikes again #lethal
    20 of 20

Marnie Simpson blames the &#039;altitude&#039; for making her swill Aaron Chalmers on Geordie Shore

