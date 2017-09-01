Geordie Shore’s Marnie Simpson Explains Why She Thinks Boyfriend Casey Johnson Is ‘The One’ - EXCLUSIVE

Geordie Shore worldie Marnie Simpson has faced one heck of a love life journey this year, from her split from Celebrity Big Brother boyfriend Lewis Bloor to getting flirty with Aaron Chalmers in the Geordie house last series to finally finding love with Single AF co-star Casey Johnson.

A love which, it’s safe to say, we are pure buzzin’ about!

Now, ahead of the brand new series of Geordie Shore (which kicks off on Tuesday 9th January at 10pm on MTV, do not miss it!), Marnie has sat down for a chat with her cousin Sophie Kasaei about all things romance and why she thinks Casey might actually be The One.

WATCH MARNIE OPEN UP ABOUT HER LOVE LIFE IN THIS CHAT WITH HER COUSIN SOPHIE:

Marnie met Casey when they were teamed together in an international hunt for love, as Cupid (and social media) helped seven celebrities try and find The One in Single AF.

The pair’s romance was on rocky ground until they ventured to Paris, where their relationship hit a new high and things blossomed properly between them.

Keemon, Marns!

Speaking to Sophie about why Casey is different from other lads she’s dated, Marnie said: “He just makes us happy, and he’s the only boy I’ve ever gone out with where I just feel so safe and content and happy.”

Explaining why it can be reet tricky to be in the Geordie Shore house while being in a relationship outside of the house, Marnie told Sophie: “You can’t really balance it, it’s just something that you’ve just gotta take as it comes, take each day by day. I don’t think this situation will ever be easy for anyone.

"Aaron’s got a girlfriend as well, we’ve kinda found that balance that we’ve always needed. None of us feel worried or under pressure, we can just be friends.”

Our worldie then spoke about Casey being The ACTUAL One, telling her cousin: “I do think he is The One, I know I’ve said that a lot of times, but there is just something so different about my relationship with Casey.”

We’ll get an invite to the wedding right, Marnie?

The Geordie lass went on to speak about her plans for 2018, revealing: “I think next year I’m just gonna kinda focus on me businesses. I wanna try and not be so involved in the whole Instagram, the media and just focus on the finer things in life (sic).”

We cannot WAIT to see what our Marnie gets up to next year!

Don't miss this worldie and her fellow radgies in brand new Geordie Shore, starting Tuesday 9th January at 10pm on MTV!

And watch Sophie interview ALL of the Geordie family below: