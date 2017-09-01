Geordie Shore

Geordie Shore’s Marnie Simpson Explains Why She Thinks Boyfriend Casey Johnson Is ‘The One’ - EXCLUSIVE

Don't miss brand new Geordie Shore, starting Tuesday 9th January at 10pm on MTV!

Rachel Pilcher
Tuesday, December 12, 2017 - 17:00

Geordie Shore worldie Marnie Simpson has faced one heck of a love life journey this year, from her split from Celebrity Big Brother boyfriend Lewis Bloor to getting flirty with Aaron Chalmers in the Geordie house last series to finally finding love with Single AF co-star Casey Johnson.

A love which, it’s safe to say, we are pure buzzin’ about!

Now, ahead of the brand new series of Geordie Shore (which kicks off on Tuesday 9th January at 10pm on MTV, do not miss it!), Marnie has sat down for a chat with her cousin Sophie Kasaei about all things romance and why she thinks Casey might actually be The One.

WATCH MARNIE OPEN UP ABOUT HER LOVE LIFE IN THIS CHAT WITH HER COUSIN SOPHIE:

Marnie met Casey when they were teamed together in an international hunt for love, as Cupid (and social media) helped seven celebrities try and find The One in Single AF.

The pair’s romance was on rocky ground until they ventured to Paris, where their relationship hit a new high and things blossomed properly between them.

MTV

Keemon, Marns!

Speaking to Sophie about why Casey is different from other lads she’s dated, Marnie said: “He just makes us happy, and he’s the only boy I’ve ever gone out with where I just feel so safe and content and happy.”

Explaining why it can be reet tricky to be in the Geordie Shore house while being in a relationship outside of the house, Marnie told Sophie: “You can’t really balance it, it’s just something that you’ve just gotta take as it comes, take each day by day. I don’t think this situation will ever be easy for anyone.

"Aaron’s got a girlfriend as well, we’ve kinda found that balance that we’ve always needed. None of us feel worried or under pressure, we can just be friends.”

@caseycodyj ♥ Lenses - @ispyeyes - colour (thunderstorm) #colouredcontacts

@caseycodyj ♥ Lenses - @ispyeyes - colour (thunderstorm) #colouredcontacts

A post shared by Marnie. (@marniegshore) on

Our worldie then spoke about Casey being The ACTUAL One, telling her cousin: “I do think he is The One, I know I’ve said that a lot of times, but there is just something so different about my relationship with Casey.”

We’ll get an invite to the wedding right, Marnie?

MTV

The Geordie lass went on to speak about her plans for 2018, revealing: “I think next year I’m just gonna kinda focus on me businesses. I wanna try and not be so involved in the whole Instagram, the media and just focus on the finer things in life (sic).”

We cannot WAIT to see what our Marnie gets up to next year!

Don't miss this worldie and her fellow radgies in brand new Geordie Shore, starting Tuesday 9th January at 10pm on MTV!

And watch Sophie interview ALL of the Geordie family below:

More From Geordie Shore

Geordie Shore’s Marnie Simpson Explains Why She Thinks Boyfriend Casey Johnson Is ‘The One’ - EXCLUSIVE
Geordie Shore
Geordie Shore 16 | Official Promo
Aaron Chalmers and Talia Oatway
Geordie Shore's Aaron Chalmers Proves He's The Dream Boyfriend With These Heart Melting Words About His Lady
Sophie Kasaei Opens Up About Gary Beadle Leaving Geordie Shore
Beach Body SOS: Vicky Pattison Reveals Her Biggest Fitness Achievement, Workout Food Tips And Which Kardashian Gives Her Body Goals - EXCLUSIVE
Are Charlotte Crosby and Stephen Bear dating again... their Winter Wonderland selfies are causing fans to speculate yes!
Charlotte Crosby Admits She's 'On The Heartbreak Diet' After Stephen Bear Split
Geordie Shore
Geordie Shore 16 | Exclusive Videos
Geordie Shore
Geordie Shore 16 | Gaz Beadle Says Farewell To Geordie Shore
Geordie Shore
Geordie Shore 16 | Housemates Review New Radgie Steph Snowdon
Geordie Shore
Geordie Shore 16 | Sophie Interviews New Lad Sam
Geordie Shore Radgies Tease Gaz Beadle’s Exit, A 'Massive Love Triangle’ And A Pure Akka Fight Between Two Lads In Series 16 - EXCLUSIVE
Geordie Shore
Geordie Shore 16 | Housemates Review New Radgie Sam Gowland

Trending Articles

It Looks Like Sam Gowland Has Some Competition For Chloe Ferry's Heart
Aaron Chalmers and Talia Oatway
Geordie Shore's Aaron Chalmers Proves He's The Dream Boyfriend With These Heart Melting Words About His Lady
Vicky Pattison Has A Set Of Rock Solid Abs And Fans Are Beyond Impressed
Celebrity
Charlotte Crosby Just Got Another Ex's Tattoo Removed After Her Split With Stephen Bear
Geordie Shore’s Abbie Holborn Opens Up About Being Trolled Over That Make Up Mistake: ‘I Didn’t Want To Leave The House’ - EXCLUSIVE
Farewell Lad! Geordie Shore’s Gaz Beadle Has ‘No Regrets’ As He Talks Leaving The Show After 15 Seasons And Preparing To Become A Dad – EXCLUSIVE
Charlotte Crosby, Holly Hagan, And Sophie Kasaei Had A Reunion In The Weirdest Location
Did Kim Kardashian Just Confirm Kylie Jenner And Khloe Kardashian's Pregnancies?
Are Charlotte Crosby and Stephen Bear dating again... their Winter Wonderland selfies are causing fans to speculate yes!
Charlotte Crosby Admits She's 'On The Heartbreak Diet' After Stephen Bear Split
Geordie Shore Radgies Tease Gaz Beadle’s Exit, A 'Massive Love Triangle’ And A Pure Akka Fight Between Two Lads In Series 16 - EXCLUSIVE
Sophie Kasaei Opens Up About Gary Beadle Leaving Geordie Shore
Sam Gowland Hilariously Trolls Chloe Ferry's Chicken Nugget Proposal Hint