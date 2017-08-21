Geordie Shore’s Marnie Simpson Reveals Her Most Romantic Moment Is Getting Engaged To Ricky Rayment And This Is Why - EXCLUSIVE

She famously got engaged to ex-TOWIE star Ricky Rayment on series 11 of Geordie Shore in Greece.

But after revealing it was the biggest mistake of her life, Marnie Simpson appears to have had a change of heart.

Speaking exclusively to MTV.co.uk to promote the brand new series of Geordie Shore, the Newcastle worldie admitted that her on-screen proposal with the Essex lad was the most romantic moment of her life.

WATCH MARNIE REVEAL HER MOST ROMANTIC MOMENT IN THE EXCLUSIVE VIDEO BELOW:

MTV

She told us: “There was this one time when I got engaged and it was very, very pretty.

“It was on top of a mountain and I had ‘will you marry me?’ written in flames on the sand. It was just so beautiful.”

MTV

Watch more exclusive videos with Marnie and the rest of the Geordie Shore family below, and don’t miss brand new Geordie Shore starting Tuesday, 29th August at 10pm - only on MTV!