Geordie Shore's Marnie Simpson, Scotty T and Vicky Pattison Share Ten Year Challenge Throwbacks

Some of the Geordie Shore cast are getting on board with the '10 Year Challenge' that's taking over Instagram rn, sharing their transformations since 2009.

Baby faced pics of Vicky Pattison, Marnie Simpson, Scotty T and Sophie Kasaei all popped up on the 'gram yesterday and we're completely obsessed.

Play the video to see Marnie Simpson reveal Chet Johnson's new tattoo...

Marnie Simpson took to her Instagram story to share a seriously nostalgia-inducing snap of her and Sophie Kasaei hitting the toon as teenagers.

Check those foundation lips! Ah, the memories.

Instagram

Scotty T took to his Instagram grid to share a throwback snap that proves he's always been Turbo T, and he still loves to show off that bod.

We don't blame him tbh.

Instagram

Vicky Pattison is arguably the least recognisable in her 2009 pic, sporting a bleached blonde bob and some hella plucked brows.

NGL, we're seriously living for the glow up on this one!

Instagram

The #10YearChallenge is taking over Instagram right now, with celebs and muggles alike sharing their ten year transformations.

Meanwhile, we're actively avoiding any reminder of the travesty that was our '09 selves.

