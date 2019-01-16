Geordie Shore

Geordie Shore's Marnie Simpson, Scotty T and Vicky Pattison Share Ten Year Challenge Throwbacks

The Geordie Shore cast are sharing their Ten Year Challenge pics and we're obsessed with the baby faced radgies.

Wednesday, January 16, 2019 - 10:15

Some of the Geordie Shore cast are getting on board with the '10 Year Challenge' that's taking over Instagram rn, sharing their transformations since 2009.

Baby faced pics of Vicky Pattison, Marnie Simpson, Scotty T and Sophie Kasaei all popped up on the 'gram yesterday and we're completely obsessed.

Play the video to see Marnie Simpson reveal Chet Johnson's new tattoo...

Marnie Simpson took to her Instagram story to share a seriously nostalgia-inducing snap of her and Sophie Kasaei hitting the toon as teenagers.

Check those foundation lips! Ah, the memories.

Instagram

Scotty T took to his Instagram grid to share a throwback snap that proves he's always been Turbo T, and he still loves to show off that bod.

We don't blame him tbh.

Instagram

Vicky Pattison is arguably the least recognisable in her 2009 pic, sporting a bleached blonde bob and some hella plucked brows.

NGL, we're seriously living for the glow up on this one!

Instagram

The #10YearChallenge is taking over Instagram right now, with celebs and muggles alike sharing their ten year transformations.

Meanwhile, we're actively avoiding any reminder of the travesty that was our '09 selves.

Which Geordie do you think has transformed the most? Let us know in the Facebook comments.

 

Latest News

Teen Mom UK’s Amber Butler Shares Her Parenting Horror Stories As She Admits She 'Doesn't Enjoy Taking Brooklyn Out Anymore' - Exclusive
Teen Mom UK’s Chloe Patton Admits She ‘Grew Up Overnight’ When She Had Son Marley As She Hits Back At Young Mum Stereotypes – Exclusive
7 Celeb Weddings We Can Expect In 2019: From Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner To Kylie Jenner And Travis Scott
15 Almost Too Accurate Memes About Ghosting
Troye Sivan and Lauv Just Made A Sleep Playlist Together For ‘No Reason At All’
Charlotte Crosby responds to rumours she&#039;s pregnant
Charlotte Crosby Responds To Pregnancy Speculation Over This Pic
Noah Centineo spotted in Los Angeles.
Noah Centineo Is Starring In A New Netflix Movie And We’re Already Obsessed
The Most Google Questions About Vaginas, Answered
Geordie Shore and Just Tattoo Of Us star Scotty Timlin goes totally naked in mirror selfie
Scotty T Reportedly Pulled Out Of Adults-Only Panto Last Minute For This Reason
Geordie Shore&#039;s Abbie Holborn before and after surgery
Zahida Allen Takes Down A Troll Who Claims Abbie Holborn Has Had Too Much 'Work' Done
Millie Bobby Brown Defends Penn Badgley's Character In Netflix's 'You'
Piers Morgan drags Little Mix over &#039;Strip&#039; single teaser.
Little Mix Will Be Performing At The BRITs 2019 After High Demand From Fans
Geordie Shore cast 10 year challenge
Geordie Shore's Marnie Simpson, Scotty T and Vicky Pattison Share Ten Year Challenge Throwbacks
Teen Mom UK 5 First Look: Megan Salmon-Ferrari Reveals Aftermath Of Messy Split From Dylan Siggers: ‘So Much Has Happened’
MTV PUSH: Ones To Watch 2019 - Young T &amp; Bugsey
Young T & Bugsey Talk Making It From Nottingham & Performing With Stormzy
Teen Mom UK’s Shannon Wise Explains How Her Relationship With Boyfriend Charlie Is Going After A Tough Series – Exclusive
Why Barbie Isn’t The Hero We Need In 2019
The answers to the most googled questions about sex
The Most Googled Questions About Sex, Answered
How To Get Out Of The Friend Zone, By People Who've Actually Done It
Charlotte Crosby Stalks Boyf Josh Ritchie’s Insta And Isn't Happy With 'Naked' Pics – Exclusive

More From Geordie Shore

Charlotte Crosby responds to rumours she&#039;s pregnant
Charlotte Crosby Responds To Pregnancy Speculation Over This Pic
Geordie Shore and Just Tattoo Of Us star Scotty Timlin goes totally naked in mirror selfie
Scotty T Reportedly Pulled Out Of Adults-Only Panto Last Minute For This Reason
Geordie Shore&#039;s Abbie Holborn before and after surgery
Zahida Allen Takes Down A Troll Who Claims Abbie Holborn Has Had Too Much 'Work' Done
Geordie Shore cast 10 year challenge
Geordie Shore's Marnie Simpson, Scotty T and Vicky Pattison Share Ten Year Challenge Throwbacks
Charlotte Crosby Stalks Boyf Josh Ritchie’s Insta And Isn't Happy With 'Naked' Pics – Exclusive
Marnie Simpson and Casey Johnson
Did You Spot The Mistake Everyone Is Commenting On In This Marnie Simpson Photo?
Geordie Shore&#039;s Charlotte Crosby and Josh Ritchie
Charlotte Crosby's Latest Post About Josh Ritchie Will Probably Make You Cry
Marnie Simpson and Chet Johnson tattoo
Marnie Simpson Reveals Chet Johnson's Huge New Tattoo Of A Familiar Face
Hands Up If You’ve Ever Been As Hungover As Vicky Pattison In This Priceless Image
Charlotte Crosby And Abbie Holborn Are Losing It Over Holly Hagan’s Toned Bikini Body
Faith Mullen talks body positivity.
Geordie Shore’s Faith Mullen Talks Body Positivity: “I Love That I’m Fat”
Marnie Simpson
Marnie Simpson's Fresh Out Of Bed Underwear Pic Is Driving Everyone Wild

Trending Articles

Marnie Simpson and Chet Johnson tattoo
Marnie Simpson Reveals Chet Johnson's Huge New Tattoo Of A Familiar Face
Geordie Shore&#039;s Abbie Holborn before and after surgery
Zahida Allen Takes Down A Troll Who Claims Abbie Holborn Has Had Too Much 'Work' Done
Teen Mom UK 5 First Look: Megan Salmon-Ferrari Reveals Aftermath Of Messy Split From Dylan Siggers: ‘So Much Has Happened’
Geordie Shore cast 10 year challenge
Geordie Shore's Marnie Simpson, Scotty T and Vicky Pattison Share Ten Year Challenge Throwbacks
Charlotte Crosby responds to rumours she&#039;s pregnant
Charlotte Crosby Responds To Pregnancy Speculation Over This Pic
Charlotte Crosby And Abbie Holborn Are Losing It Over Holly Hagan’s Toned Bikini Body
Marnie Simpson and Casey Johnson
Did You Spot The Mistake Everyone Is Commenting On In This Marnie Simpson Photo?
Teen Mom UK’s Sassi Simmonds Admits Her Life Has Been Turned Upside Down After Her ‘Happy Ever After Crashed’ – Exclusive
Geordie Shore&#039;s Charlotte Crosby and Josh Ritchie
Charlotte Crosby's Latest Post About Josh Ritchie Will Probably Make You Cry
Teen Mom UK’s Amber Butler Shares Her Parenting Horror Stories As She Admits She 'Doesn't Enjoy Taking Brooklyn Out Anymore' - Exclusive
Teen Mom UK’s Shannon Wise Explains How Her Relationship With Boyfriend Charlie Is Going After A Tough Series – Exclusive
The Most Google Questions About Vaginas, Answered