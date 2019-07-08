Geordie Shore’s Nathan Henry Is Worried That People Only Want To Date Him For Fame

Nathan Henry has opened up about the pitfalls of dating as a celebrity after revealing that he can never tell if someone is interested in him for his personality or his Instagram followers.

The Geordie Shore lad is set to appear on ITV2’s Celebs Go Dating in the coming weeks and has opened up about where his “tragic” love life has gone wrong in the past.

Getty

In an interview with The Sun, the 28-year-old said that he’s usually a relationship kind of guy: "I'm still getting used to single life. I am going on dates with people but aren't even having sex to be honest.

He added: "I'm on Tinder. I am getting super likes left right and centre but it's because of who I am."

"It is annoying that people have a preconception that the wild drunk Nathan they see on Geordie Shore is who I am all the time. [The show] is an exaggerated version of ourselves and when I'm not on Geordie Shore I don't need to be exaggerated.

Pointing out that he doesn’t always want to get mortal on the The Toon, he said: "They expect me to be this big character who always wants to party and get drunk but that’s just a version of myself.

“I also like staying in on a Friday night and drinking tea and eating biscuits or staying in on a weekend to watch Disney films on the sofa. It’s hard sometimes to know if people like you are just want to date you because you are on the TV."

Prince Charming, where are you!?