Geordie Shore

Geordie Shore’s New Radgie Faith Mullen Reveals Whether She’s Got Her Eye On Any Lads In The House – EXCLUSIVE

Geordie Shore returns Tuesday 16th October at 10pm on MTV UK!

Rachel Pilcher
Thursday, September 27, 2018 - 08:00

Keemon! It’s time to get to know and love an addition to our beloved Geordie Shore family, as Anna has hired new lass Faith Mullen to help with the Geordie Tours workload.

When they’re not all busy getting pure mortal on the Toon and enjoying a mint greasy kebab or two, that is. Priorities, you know?

Ready to get stuck into the Geordie Shore experience, the 18-year-old newbie has exclusively revealed whether there’s any lads she’s got her eye on, and what the best thing about being a part of the family really is.

Get to know new lass Faith in this exclusive video:

In an exclusive chat with MTV, Faith opens up about the possibility of romance in the house, admitting: “Right now, the people in the house, none of them I really wanna hook up with but I am looking forward to finding some fit lads when we go out clubbing.”

Why aye!

MTV

Hinting at the type of Geordie lad she’ll have her eye on, Faith adds: “I really don’t have a type of lad I go for.

“In me past, I’ve went for bigger guys that are a little bit hairy, but it is all about personality and how you connect with a person. They could be the best looking lad on the earth, but if they’ve got a sh*t personality, jog on mate (sic).”

Tuesday sizzle keep the tan popping 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥

Revealing more about what it’s like to be in the Geordie house, the newbie gives her take on the best part of the experience, saying: “The best thing about being part of Geordie Shore is having this whole new family to call my own.”

In fact, she admits that going into the house is the best thing that’s EVER happened to her. Buzzin’!

We are reet excited to see Faith in the Geordie house - and we won't have to wait long as the new series kicks off Tuesday 16th October at 10pm on MTV UK! And you can watch more exclusive videos with our radgies here:

Latest News

Geordie Shore’s New Radgie Faith Mullen Reveals Whether She’s Got Her Eye On Any Lads In The House – EXCLUSIVE
Teen Mom UK Spoiler: Shannon Wise Reveals Trust Issues With Boyfriend Charlie After He Kissed Another Girl During Her Pregnancy
Geordie Shore’s Scotty T Reveals What It’s Really Like To Look After The Radgies As He Talks Being The New House Boss – EXCLUSIVE
Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart
Lili Reinhart Reveals Her Savage First Impression Of Cole Sprouse
Mac Miller&#039;s friend defends Ariana Grande after she is blamed for his death
It Looks Like Ariana Grande May Have Taken In Mac Miller’s Dog Following His Death
Selena Gomez at Billboard Women in Music 2017.
Selena Gomez Announces She’s Taking A Step Back From Social Media Again
Geordie Shore&#039;s Scotty T Dates TOWIE&#039;s Chloe Sims
Scotty T Gushes About His Date With TOWIE's Chloe Sims
Jade Thirlwall attending London Fashion Week.
Little Mix’s Jade Thirlwall Shares Powerful Message About Body Positivity
Ireland Baldwin Comments On Reports That Justin Bieber And Hailey Baldwin Are Married
Alex Bowen and Olivia Buckland wedding photos
Olivia Buckland And Alex Bowen Asked Wedding Guests To Donate To Charity In Memory Of Sophie Gradon
Liam Payne from One Direction.
Liam Payne ‘In Talks’ Over Role In Steven Spielberg's West Side Story
Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson kiss at the 2018 MTV VMAs as they reveal when they&#039;re getting married
Pete Davidson Reveals He Received Death Threats For Dating Ariana Grande
Sam Smith and Brandon Flynn
Sam Smith Talks About His Brandon Flynn Breakup For The First Time And Our Hearts Hurt
Geordie Shore 18 Cast Talk New Boss Scotty T, Holly Hagan’s Return And A New Radgie In The New Series
Everything You Need To Know About Hailey Baldwin
Geordie Shore&#039;s Chantelle Connelly Is Pregnant
Geordie Shore's Chantelle Connelly Is Pregnant
What your fave teen stars are doing now
From The OC To Pretty Little Liars: What The Stars Of Your Fave Throwback Shows Are Doing Now
Glastonbury Festival 2015 Pyramid Stage
The Ultimate Guide to Glastonbury Festival 2019
Olivia Buckland And Alex Bowen Finally Share First Wedding Snaps And They're Totally Drunk
Christmas beauty advent calendars
Best Beauty Advent Calendars 2018

More From Geordie Shore

Geordie Shore’s New Radgie Faith Mullen Reveals Whether She’s Got Her Eye On Any Lads In The House – EXCLUSIVE
Geordie Shore’s Scotty T Reveals What It’s Really Like To Look After The Radgies As He Talks Being The New House Boss – EXCLUSIVE
Geordie Shore&#039;s Scotty T Dates TOWIE&#039;s Chloe Sims
Scotty T Gushes About His Date With TOWIE's Chloe Sims
Geordie Shore 18 Cast Talk New Boss Scotty T, Holly Hagan’s Return And A New Radgie In The New Series
Geordie Shore
Geordie Shore 18 MTV Shows | Sh*gony Aunt Confessions: Chloe And Sam
Geordie Shore
Geordie Shore 18 MTV Shows | Sh*gony Aunt Confessions: Nathan And Holly
Geordie Shore
Geordie Shore 18 MTV Shows | Meet Faith
Geordie Shore
Geordie Shore 18 | What's Coming Up Teaser
Geordie Shore
Geordie Shore 18 MTV Shows | Catch Up With Scotty T
Geordie Shore
Geordie Shore 18 MTV Shows | Sh*gony Aunt Confessions: Abbie And Adam
Geordie Shore
Geordie Shore 18 MTV Shows | Sh*gony Aunt Confessions: Sophie
Geordie Shore&#039;s Chantelle Connelly Is Pregnant
Geordie Shore's Chantelle Connelly Is Pregnant

Trending Articles

Geordie Shore&#039;s Chantelle Connelly Is Pregnant
Geordie Shore's Chantelle Connelly Is Pregnant
Charlotte Crosby Proudly Presents Her Toned Abs In Topless Bathroom Selfie
Geordie Shore&#039;s Charlotte Crosby and Josh Ritchie respond to split rumours
Charlotte Crosby Responds To Reports She's Split From Josh Ritchie
Geordie Shore 18 Cast Talk New Boss Scotty T, Holly Hagan’s Return And A New Radgie In The New Series
Geordie Shore&#039;s Scotty T Dates TOWIE&#039;s Chloe Sims
Scotty T Gushes About His Date With TOWIE's Chloe Sims
Drake x Jorja Smith Collaboration
Unreleased Drake and Jorja Smith Collaboration Song 'I Could Never' Surfaces Online
Alex Bowen and Olivia Buckland wedding photos
Olivia Buckland And Alex Bowen Asked Wedding Guests To Donate To Charity In Memory Of Sophie Gradon
Geordie Shore’s Sophie Kasaei Puts Her Peachy Bum On Display In Half Naked Snap
Engaged Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin: &#039;Money Is No Object&#039; when it comes to the wedding
Justin Bieber And Hailey Baldwin Are Reportedly Working Out The Terms Of A Pre Nup
Olivia Buckland And Alex Bowen Finally Share First Wedding Snaps And They're Totally Drunk
Sam Smith and Brandon Flynn
Sam Smith Talks About His Brandon Flynn Breakup For The First Time And Our Hearts Hurt
Hailey Baldwin Tweets And Deletes Image Of Intimate Kiss With Justin Bieber