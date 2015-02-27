Geordie Shore's Ricci Guarnaccio Undergoes Complete Facial Overhaul With Eyelid Surgery And Chin Liposuction

Ricci Guarnaccio is looking pretty different to his former Geordie Shore days, and that's because he's transformed his face with multiple surgical procedures.

Vicky Pattison's ex underwent a nose job in 2015, and he recently took a trip to the surgeons once again to undergo skin removal surgery on his eyelids as well as facial liposuction.

Ricky unveiled his new look, despite being mid-way through the healing process, on Instagram.

Alongside a snap of him donning some fairly swollen eyes as a result of the eyelid surgery, he wrote: "I’m over the moon with how the heeling process is going and can already see hugely improved changes. I had Upper blepharaplasty and platysma muscle tightening and both of them are looking unreal."

He continued: "I’m a vain ass buggar (hence the surgery 😂) so even down to the stitching he did you can hardly see due to his handy work. Can’t wait to show off these pretty blue eyes and defined jaw line oooooosh."

While Ricci seems pleased with his new face, according to The Sun he's become "addicted" to getting surgery on the quest for a "perfect face and body."

A source told the publication: "Ricci is obsessed with surgery. He was unhappy about the look of his face and has been for some time."

They added: "Ricci has always had a thing about his eyes and became obsessed about having them a really wide, right eyed look.

"After advice he's had skin removed from his upper lids to give them a more open look. He's also had fat sucked out of his chin to give him a more sculpted look."

Wishing Ricci a speedy recovery.

