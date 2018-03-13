Geordie Shore

Geordie Shore’s Sam Gowland Admits He’s ‘Onto Something Special’ With Chloe Ferry As The Pair Make Things Official On The Finale Episode – EXCLUSIVE

This worldie couple are reet cute!

Rachel Pilcher
Tuesday, March 13, 2018 - 23:00

As if waving goodbye to our Geordie Shore radgies for another series in tonight’s finale didn’t steal enough tears from eyes, Sam Gowland decided to make us cry our very own River Tyne when he asked Chloe Ferry to officially be his girlfriend over a reet cute dinner date.

KEEMON, LAD!

Deciding to do things a wee bit differently, the proper sound lad used a sweet treat to make Chloe his lass officially – and now, he’s looking ahead to the worldie couple’s future.

WATCH SAM TALK ABOUT MAKING THINGS OFFICIAL WITH CHLOE IN THIS EXCLUSIVE VID:

What a mint way to end the series, eh?

Speaking in an exclusive Confession Cam for MTV before asking his big question, Sam spoke about how happy Chloe has been recently: “Chloe over the past few weeks – honestly, I’ve never seen a girl smile so much and people have been telling me it’s because of us, but honestly, it’s really nice to know that people think that I’m the reason why she is so happy.”

With Nathan agreeing that Chloe is “the happiest she’s ever been” and adding that the couple are “in a really good place,” Sam goes on to say something’s definitely changed between them – in a good way, of course.

The lad explains: “I think initially Chloe was a little bit more into me than I was into her, but over the past few weeks, something’s changed and I’ve grown and I’ve grown – more ways than one – and I do feel like we’re on the same wavelength now and it’s getting to that stage where (she) could be girlfriend material.”

ALREET!

Sharing his advice for the crackin’ couple, Aaron Chalmers says: “The end is getting very near now. I think Sam’s mind is literally working overtime because obviously him and Chloe are getting very close, I think she’s waiting for him to ask if he can be her boyfriend, that’s a lot of pressure on Sam, but I just said to him, ‘if you’re not ready, do not do it'.

“Don’t just do it because everyone’s pressuring you.”

He adds: “So, I think he’s got a lot of thinking about today but I would honestly like both of them to leave hand-in-hand as boyfriend and girlfriend because they do make a f**king really nice couple.”

We couldn’t agree more, lad.

Before admitting he’s “a little bit nervous” to ask that all important question, Sam reveals that he’s feeling something reet special between him and Chloe, and to be honest, we’re buzzin’ like no-one’s business.

The lad says in the Confession Cam: “The thing is, I’ve only ever had one proper relationship in my life, and this feeling that I’ve got with Chloe at the minute is the same feeling I got when I started my old relationship which was like, a weird feeling.

“I cannot describe it, but that’s how I know that I’m onto something special like, I’m very intrigued to see what’s gonna happen.”

Judging by Chloe's reaction to getting asked THAT question in tonight’s episode, this lass is REET buzzin’ to officially call Sam her lad - and we cannot wait to see what the future looks like for the pair!

What a proper mint way to end the series, eh?

Watch out for these radgies returning to our MTV screens! And watch all the best bits from tonight's episode below:

