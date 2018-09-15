Geordie Shore

Geordie Shore’s Sam Gowland Asked Chloe Ferry This X-Rated Question Again And Her Reaction Was Priceless - EXCLUSIVE

Geordie Shore returns Tuesday 16th October at 10pm on MTV UK!

Monday, October 1, 2018 - 08:00

Chloe Ferry and Sam Gowland have been a Geordie Shore power couple since series 16, when Sam entered the house as the new lad, found romance with Chloe and, at the end of the series, asked her to officially be his girlfriend. Keemon!

Last series, Sam tried to take things to the next level with a VERY NSFW question for Chloe in Australia, but unfortunately for him, she was having none of it.

Undeterred, Sam has broached the subject again in an exclusive chat with our resident Sh*gony Aunt Sophie Kasaei, but will he be more successful this time around?

Watch Chloe and Sam talk all things relationships in this exclusive video:

Sitting down for a chat with Sophie, Chloe and Sam first chat about how they make their relationship work while being in the public eye, with the mint lass explaining: “I think me and Sam have both had relationships in the past and It think the main thing is that you’ve got to get on, and I think that’s why our relationship works because we’re just so alike.”

Agreeing, Sam continues: “I’d say that you were my best mate that’s why, so I can have all the fun with you but being in a relationship.”

These two are canny cute.

Talk then turns to their “very special milestone,” with Sam broaching the very same subject he asked Chloe about in Australia: “I’m gonna go inside the blue nut aka the arse.

“So you also pinky promised that it’s gonna happen, you said if we get some lube and upstairs baby there’s some lube on the bed, so whenever you’re ready in the next week.”

Howay!

MTV

Sharing her own story, Sophie tells the pair: “I do have a confession. And the confession involves this bedroom. One time, me and my ex partner did anal for the first time and that was in this bed.

“And do you wanna know something else? Phillip Schofield, he tweeted me and said how violated he was that I did anal sex on TV in the sh*g pad.”

Find out what the pair get up to in brand new Geordie Shore, starting Tuesday 16th October at 10pm on MTV UK! And watch more exclusive videos with our radgies here:

