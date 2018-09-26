Geordie Shore’s Scotty T Reveals What It’s Really Like To Look After The Radgies As He Talks Being The New House Boss – EXCLUSIVE

Howay! Our Geordie Shore radgies are returning to the Toon for another belta of a series, but this time, they’re in for a reet mint surprise as boss Anna has hired none other than Scotty T to be her right hand lad and keep his eye on everything the family get up to.

Buzzin’!

Speaking ahead of the new series, the akka lad has revealed exactly how it feels to be in charge of his Geordie pals, as well as why he believes Anna hired him in the first place.

Catch up with Scotty T and see what he has to say about his new role in this video:

Having an exclusive chat with MTV, the radge lad first explains why he reckons Anna decided that he fit the job description to be her assistant, saying: “I think Anna hired me personally because she fancies the f*cking pants off us, because basically I’m pure lush and I’m a number one grafter not like all these other little divvies.”

Keemon!

Scotty T then reveals what it’s like to be the new authoritative figure in the Geordie house, telling MTV: “It’s actually quite good looking after these lot now because I’ve got a lot of power over them and it’s just so much better being able to tell them what to do as opposed to being stuck in that house, living in a sh*thole and having a f*cking nightmare.”

MTV

And the best part of the job? For Scotty T, that’s easy.

He admits: “The best part of the job is being able to just do what the f*ck I want, not that I didn’t do what the f*ck I wanted anyway, but now, I’ve got an excuse.”

MTV

OI OI! We cannot wait to see how this lad gets on.

Don't miss the brand new series of Geordie Shore, starting Tuesday 16th October at 10pm on MTV UK! And watch more exclusive videos with our radgies here: