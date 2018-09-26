Geordie Shore

Geordie Shore’s Scotty T Reveals What It’s Really Like To Look After The Radgies As He Talks Being The New House Boss – EXCLUSIVE

Don't miss the brand new series of Geordie Shore, starting Tuesday 16th October at 10pm on MTV UK!

Rachel Pilcher
Wednesday, September 26, 2018 - 08:00

Howay! Our Geordie Shore radgies are returning to the Toon for another belta of a series, but this time, they’re in for a reet mint surprise as boss Anna has hired none other than Scotty T to be her right hand lad and keep his eye on everything the family get up to.

Buzzin’!

Speaking ahead of the new series, the akka lad has revealed exactly how it feels to be in charge of his Geordie pals, as well as why he believes Anna hired him in the first place.

Catch up with Scotty T and see what he has to say about his new role in this video:

Having an exclusive chat with MTV, the radge lad first explains why he reckons Anna decided that he fit the job description to be her assistant, saying: “I think Anna hired me personally because she fancies the f*cking pants off us, because basically I’m pure lush and I’m a number one grafter not like all these other little divvies.”

Keemon!

Scotty T then reveals what it’s like to be the new authoritative figure in the Geordie house, telling MTV: “It’s actually quite good looking after these lot now because I’ve got a lot of power over them and it’s just so much better being able to tell them what to do as opposed to being stuck in that house, living in a sh*thole and having a f*cking nightmare.”

MTV

And the best part of the job? For Scotty T, that’s easy.

He admits: “The best part of the job is being able to just do what the f*ck I want, not that I didn’t do what the f*ck I wanted anyway, but now, I’ve got an excuse.”

MTV

OI OI! We cannot wait to see how this lad gets on.

Don't miss the brand new series of Geordie Shore, starting Tuesday 16th October at 10pm on MTV UK! And watch more exclusive videos with our radgies here:

Latest News

Geordie Shore’s New Radgie Faith Mullen Reveals Whether She’s Got Her Eye On Any Lads In The House – EXCLUSIVE
Teen Mom UK Spoiler: Shannon Wise Reveals Trust Issues With Boyfriend Charlie After He Kissed Another Girl During Her Pregnancy
Geordie Shore’s Scotty T Reveals What It’s Really Like To Look After The Radgies As He Talks Being The New House Boss – EXCLUSIVE
Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart
Lili Reinhart Reveals Her Savage First Impression Of Cole Sprouse
Mac Miller&#039;s friend defends Ariana Grande after she is blamed for his death
It Looks Like Ariana Grande May Have Taken In Mac Miller’s Dog Following His Death
Selena Gomez at Billboard Women in Music 2017.
Selena Gomez Announces She’s Taking A Step Back From Social Media Again
Geordie Shore&#039;s Scotty T Dates TOWIE&#039;s Chloe Sims
Scotty T Gushes About His Date With TOWIE's Chloe Sims
Jade Thirlwall attending London Fashion Week.
Little Mix’s Jade Thirlwall Shares Powerful Message About Body Positivity
Ireland Baldwin Comments On Reports That Justin Bieber And Hailey Baldwin Are Married
Alex Bowen and Olivia Buckland wedding photos
Olivia Buckland And Alex Bowen Asked Wedding Guests To Donate To Charity In Memory Of Sophie Gradon
Liam Payne from One Direction.
Liam Payne ‘In Talks’ Over Role In Steven Spielberg's West Side Story
Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson kiss at the 2018 MTV VMAs as they reveal when they&#039;re getting married
Pete Davidson Reveals He Received Death Threats For Dating Ariana Grande
Sam Smith and Brandon Flynn
Sam Smith Talks About His Brandon Flynn Breakup For The First Time And Our Hearts Hurt
Geordie Shore 18 Cast Talk New Boss Scotty T, Holly Hagan’s Return And A New Radgie In The New Series
Everything You Need To Know About Hailey Baldwin
Geordie Shore&#039;s Chantelle Connelly Is Pregnant
Geordie Shore's Chantelle Connelly Is Pregnant
What your fave teen stars are doing now
From The OC To Pretty Little Liars: What The Stars Of Your Fave Throwback Shows Are Doing Now
Glastonbury Festival 2015 Pyramid Stage
The Ultimate Guide to Glastonbury Festival 2019
Olivia Buckland And Alex Bowen Finally Share First Wedding Snaps And They're Totally Drunk
Christmas beauty advent calendars
Best Beauty Advent Calendars 2018

More From Geordie Shore

Geordie Shore’s New Radgie Faith Mullen Reveals Whether She’s Got Her Eye On Any Lads In The House – EXCLUSIVE
Geordie Shore’s Scotty T Reveals What It’s Really Like To Look After The Radgies As He Talks Being The New House Boss – EXCLUSIVE
Geordie Shore&#039;s Scotty T Dates TOWIE&#039;s Chloe Sims
Scotty T Gushes About His Date With TOWIE's Chloe Sims
Geordie Shore 18 Cast Talk New Boss Scotty T, Holly Hagan’s Return And A New Radgie In The New Series
Geordie Shore
Geordie Shore 18 MTV Shows | Sh*gony Aunt Confessions: Chloe And Sam
Geordie Shore
Geordie Shore 18 MTV Shows | Sh*gony Aunt Confessions: Nathan And Holly
Geordie Shore
Geordie Shore 18 MTV Shows | Meet Faith
Geordie Shore
Geordie Shore 18 | What's Coming Up Teaser
Geordie Shore
Geordie Shore 18 MTV Shows | Catch Up With Scotty T
Geordie Shore
Geordie Shore 18 MTV Shows | Sh*gony Aunt Confessions: Abbie And Adam
Geordie Shore
Geordie Shore 18 MTV Shows | Sh*gony Aunt Confessions: Sophie
Geordie Shore&#039;s Chantelle Connelly Is Pregnant
Geordie Shore's Chantelle Connelly Is Pregnant

Trending Articles

Geordie Shore&#039;s Chantelle Connelly Is Pregnant
Geordie Shore's Chantelle Connelly Is Pregnant
Charlotte Crosby Proudly Presents Her Toned Abs In Topless Bathroom Selfie
Geordie Shore&#039;s Charlotte Crosby and Josh Ritchie respond to split rumours
Charlotte Crosby Responds To Reports She's Split From Josh Ritchie
Geordie Shore 18 Cast Talk New Boss Scotty T, Holly Hagan’s Return And A New Radgie In The New Series
Geordie Shore&#039;s Scotty T Dates TOWIE&#039;s Chloe Sims
Scotty T Gushes About His Date With TOWIE's Chloe Sims
Drake x Jorja Smith Collaboration
Unreleased Drake and Jorja Smith Collaboration Song 'I Could Never' Surfaces Online
Alex Bowen and Olivia Buckland wedding photos
Olivia Buckland And Alex Bowen Asked Wedding Guests To Donate To Charity In Memory Of Sophie Gradon
Geordie Shore’s Sophie Kasaei Puts Her Peachy Bum On Display In Half Naked Snap
Engaged Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin: &#039;Money Is No Object&#039; when it comes to the wedding
Justin Bieber And Hailey Baldwin Are Reportedly Working Out The Terms Of A Pre Nup
Olivia Buckland And Alex Bowen Finally Share First Wedding Snaps And They're Totally Drunk
Sam Smith and Brandon Flynn
Sam Smith Talks About His Brandon Flynn Breakup For The First Time And Our Hearts Hurt
Hailey Baldwin Tweets And Deletes Image Of Intimate Kiss With Justin Bieber