Geordie Shore

Geordie Shore’s Sophie Kasaei Admits She Feels ‘Really Weird’ About Her Australian Lad Alex Macpherson Arriving In The Toon – Exclusive

Rachel Pilcher
Wednesday, December 5, 2018 - 09:00

The radgies were in for a reet norty shock in last night’s Geordie Shore when Sophie Kasaei’s worldie Australian love interest Alex Macpherson suddenly walked through the doors of their Toon home.

After the initial surprise of seeing the lad in her home territory, Sophie has now explained exactly how the lad’s arrival has made her feel and what she thinks could happen between them in the future.

Watch Sophie react to Alex’s shock arrival in this exclusive video:

Reacting in an exclusive Confession Cam for MTV, Sophie admits: “So Alex has just walked into the house and I have just got the shock of my life.

MTV

“Never in a million years do I get nervous, but I was shaking like a leaf, like, I don’t really know how to behave because last time I seen him was in Australia and we just left on really good terms, and now that he’s here on my territory and my city, I feel really weird about it (sic).”

MTV

MTV

After showing the lad the sights of Newcastle via a cute cycling tour, Sophie reckons the pair have “got the bond back,” adding: “Tonight I’m gonna show him how to party in Newcastle.”

Looking to the future, though, the lass is feeling uncertain about where things will go between them: “I don’t know what’s gonna happen. Only time will tell, and tonight is our first night out together so I’m just scared about what’s gonna happen but we’ll see.”

MTV

Alex admits that he’s also unsure about where the vibe is between them, telling the Confession Cam: “Personally at the moment I’m thinking it was just a little fling in Australia but I bet if I said to her like, ‘Oh I’m gonna go on the pull,’ I think she would be like, ‘Yeah it’s fine,’ but I think once she gets a couple of drinks and sees me laying it on someone else I think she’ll go a little bit crazy, I don’t know.”

MTV

Will these two rekindle their romance?

Find out as Geordie Shore continues, Tuesdays at 10pm on MTV UK! And catch up with all the best bits from last night's episode here:

Geordie Shore's Sophie Kasaei Admits She Feels 'Really Weird' About Her Australian Lad Alex Macpherson Arriving In The Toon – Exclusive
Geordie Shore's Sophie Kasaei Admits She Feels 'Really Weird' About Her Australian Lad Alex Macpherson Arriving In The Toon – Exclusive
