Geordie Shore's Sophie Kasaei Admits The Family Are 'Absolutely Devastated' About Sam Bentham's Shock Exit - EXCLUSIVE

Just when our remaining four Geordie Shore newbies thought they were as safe as houses and could finally enjoy being a part of Newcastle's most mint family, along comes Anna to cast the darkest of clouds over the squad by sending yet ANOTHER new worker home.

Last night's poor victim was Sam Bentham, with the radgies left in pure SHOCK after Anna announced that only Sarah Goodhart, Abbie Holborn and Zahida Allen would be going to work with the originals.

SOB!

WATCH SOPHIE AND NATHAN REACT TO SAM'S SHOCK EXIT BELOW:

Reacting to the proper sad announcement in an exclusive Confession Cam for MTV, Sophie Kasaei admitted that all of the radgies are pretty heartbroken by Anna's mean move, explaining: "All of us are absolutely devastated because I think the girls mostly we started really getting a little bit of a bond with them."

MTV

MTV

The Geordie lass added: "The thing is, no matter how new these people are, you do get a bond with them because you're living with them 24/7, you're living in a house, we've been travelling around so you do get very upset and emotional because you know that you'll probably never see them again in this house."

MTV

Sam, meanwhile, exclusively revealed that he feels 'betrayed' by Anna's brutal decision, saying: "So Anna's walked in and told us that I'm leaving. I'm genuinely f**king gutted, don't feel like it's fair at all, I feel a bit betrayed. I feel like I always worked the hardest and it just doesn't make sense how I'm the one to go."

MTV

He continued on to say that the hardest part is 'leaving the experience', adding that he has a different idea about who should've gotten the boot: "I thought my position in the house was safe. every time we've been to work, I've put my everything into it and it's just hard to think that like I'm the one who's gonna be going. Sarah or Abbie should've been the one to go."

Ultimately though, poor lad Sam is just feeling a bit confused by the whole crackers situation, telling MTV: "I'm gutted that I'm going home, I'm annoyed that I'm going home, and I'm confused that I'm going home. A lot of things going on in me head, don't really understand what I did wrong, me time here's been amazing but it is what it is, my time's over (sic)."

MTV

We're going to SRSLY miss you, lad!

Luckily, Gaz Beadle is on hand with some tough love to help the remaining family members carry on their mission of getting mortal and going pure RADGE on the Toon, saying: "Obviously we have an input but Anna's decision is final and we've gotta go with that, so if them three girls are now living with us, we've got to regroup, accept them (sic).

MTV

"I actually didn't think it was gonna be Sam but if you're going to work, the lads we've got in this house can already do what Sam does and that is the harsh reality of it."

But who will Anna pick as her ULTIMATE new worker? Find out as Geordie Shore: New Radgie Rampage continues, Tuesdays at 10pm - only on MTV! And catch up with all the best bits from last night's episode below: