Geordie Shore’s Sophie Kasaei Has Some Advice For Nathan Henry After Mega Kick Off: “He Just Needs To Be A Bit More Open And Honest About What’s Going On In His Life”

It was a dramatic old eve for Nathan Henry in last night’s Geordie Shore after the lad got mega mortal then well emosh.

After seeing his fellow radgies hook-up on a night out, the Newcastle lad began to miss his boyfriend in a big way, leading to a huge melt-down.

Shouting about how angry he was, Nath got back to the house and kicked off in a shower of kitchen stools and pizza.

And his BFF Sophie Kasaei was left to pick up the pieces (of pizza and his heart).

She exclusively spoke to MTV in a Confession Cam about his emotional state: “Last night obviously Nathan really kicked off. I can understand where he is coming from because he says he misses his boyfriend so much. I’ve been there and I’ve been in his shoes and I know what it’s like to have a boyfriend on the outside and it is really hard. I do think it’s a lot harder in here to have someone that you like. That is harder.”

But she can’t stress enough that many of them in the house have been in his position before and that she has been there for him throughout.

Just like her bestie, Soph was with her ex Joel Corry for six years (her entire Geordie Shore lyf) until they split earlier this year.

She said: “But Nathan needs to understand that he’s always got me, and I’ve always been there. I know exactly what it’s like and exactly what he’s going through and maybe he just needs to be a bit more open and honest about the way he feels and what’s going on in his life. Instead he is keeping it all up and exploding when he’s had a drink. So I just want him to know I will always be there for him and I just hope, going forward, that he is going to be okay.”

Feel better Nath, we need your drunken, naked antics to make us forget just how single and alone we are. Thanks.

