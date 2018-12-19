Geordie Shore

Geordie Shore’s Sophie Kasaei Reveals Her Dad ‘Loved’ Alex Macpherson After Meeting Him On Restaurant Date

Sophie Kasaei spills the beans on what that date was really like.

Rachel Pilcher
Wednesday, December 19, 2018 - 09:45

The time has come to wave goodbye to our Geordie Shore radgies for another series (we’re not ready), but before they totally close the door on another reet akka stay in their Toon house, Sophie Kasaei is filling us in on that date with Alex Macpherson.

The one where the Aussie lad met Sophie’s dad for the very first time as the Geordie pair shared a romantic dinner at his restaurant, of course.

Watch Sophie talk about Alex meeting her dad in this exclusive video:

Explaining why she decided to show Alex her dad’s infamous restaurant in an exclusive Confession Cam for MTV, Sophie says: “So since Alex has came here I’ve been showing him the ropes of Newcastle and I thought it would be a really nice thing to show him the ropes of somewhere where I eat a lot and that is of course, my dad’s restaurant.

MTV

“Obviously eating in my dad’s restaurant, my dad is always gonna be there, so Alex actually met my dad for the first time. It actually went really well. Him and my dad got along really well, my dad loved him and then it was the house party.”

MTV

MTV

Her chat then turns to her and Alex’s trip to the sh*g pad, with the Geordie lass admitting: “Everything right now is going very well, probably because we ended up in the sh*g pad as well.”

Alex himself is also full of praise for his first ever sh*g pad trip, revealing: “Finally got to the sh*g pad, Sophie has broken my sh*g pad virginity. It was a proper moment, I’d definitely say I was making love for sure.”

MTV

MTV

Speaking about what the future holds for the pair, he adds: “Now that I’m moving over here I think that it’s only just begun, things are just gonna get better and I feel like we’re gonna have a little bit of fun with it.”

Missed last night's series finale? Catch up on all the best bits here:

