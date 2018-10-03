Geordie Shore

Geordie Shore’s Sophie Kasaei Worries She’s Alienating Her Castmates Because Of This Reason – EXCLUSIVE

Geordie Shore returns Tuesday 16th October at 10pm on MTV UK!

Rachel Pilcher
Wednesday, October 3, 2018 - 08:00

Our mint lass Sophie Kasaei is flying the flag for the OGs in the Geordie Shore house in the brand new series (well, until Holly Hagan and James Tindale make their appearances), teaching the rest of the radgies – including newbie Faith Mullen – exactly how the Toon works.

Now, Sophie has opened up about what it’s really like to be the only OG in the Toon, admitting that she does feel like she’s being “patronising” at times.

Don’t be silly, lass!

Watch Sophie talk being the only OG in the house and single life in this exclusive video:

Sitting down in the sh*g pad for an exclusive chat with fellow radge-packets Holly and Nathan Henry, Sophie gives an insight into her life as an original lass in the infamous house.

The Sh*gony Aunt admits: “I mean it’s very old, you feel very old, I’m part of the furniture now.

MTV

“You feel like you’re just having a go at everyone all the time, you do feel patronising. Anyone new who walks through the door, you’ve got to learn them all the tricks of the trade, and that is hard work.”

MTV

You’re doing a reet awesome job, Sophie.

Sophie also talks about her life as a single lass (before she showed off her new boyfriend, of course), with the Geordie explaining: “I think I prefer (being in a) relationship.

MTV

“I do think I’m a relationship type of girl, I think having fun is good but it can’t last forever and one of the things I dislike about being single is not feeling love.”

Find out what Sophie gets up to next in brand new Geordie Shore, returning Tuesday 16th October at 10pm on MTV UK! And watch more exclusive interviews with our radgies here:

