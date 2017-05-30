Geordie Shore's Zahida Allen Breaks Down As She Admits She Feels 'Really Alone' After Scotty T Kiss Betrayal - EXCLUSIVE

Things hit a whole new level of dramz that we don't even have an adjective for in the Geordie Shore house tonight, after Scotty T admitted to Gaz Beadle that he HAD necked on with Zahida Allen (despite Scotty and Zahida previously denying any kissing), leaving Gaz to share the news with the rest of the family.

Needless to say, it went down about as well as a bar on the Toon running out of Sambuca on a mortal night out.

With Sarah Goodhart and Abbie Holborn also previously having some history with Scotty T during their time in this crackers house, things between the three newbie gals are seemingly at an all time low after Zahida's lies were revealed by Gaz, with the Ex On The Beach babe now admitting that she feels proper alone in the house.

Breaking down in tears as she revealed how lonely she feels in an exclusive Confession Cam for MTV, Zahida said: "Everyone thinks I'm a liar and I'm a bad friend and I feel really alone. I didn't mean to maliciously hurt anyone or upset Sarah or Abbie.

"Because I felt so lonely, I got the wrong attention,and Scott kissed us and I kissed him back and I didn't mean to do it. And I know I've done it to meself but it's the worst feeling ever feeling isolated and feeling like I've got no-one to turn to in the house (sic)."

She added that the feels she might have 'ruined' her friendship with BFF Sarah, saying: "I think I have been a little bit disloyal and I'm getting upset because I know what it's gonna look like, it's gonna look like I've been giving Sarah and Abbie advice about Scott when really I'd done something with him myself."

While Abbie admitted that she's 'really angry' at Zahida for lying for 'days on end' about what her and Scott got up to, Sarah, who had some major beef with Abbie over Scott earlier in the series, berated Zahida for cheating on boyfriend Sean Pratt.

The Geordie lass told MTV: "At the end of the day, Zahida has cheated on her boyfriend who she's been saying is the one, who she's been saying that she loves and she would do anything for. How can you do that to that person?"

She went on to brand Zahida a 'snake', stating that the two are definitely 'not friends anymore'.

SOB.

Scott, though, seems to have his own explanation for everything that happened with Zahida, saying in his Confession Cam: "I came in this house, I got with Sarah. I left things with Sarah because I knew she still liked Marty so I got with Abbie. During the course of being with Abbie, I had an argument with Sarah and then I fell out with Abbie a bit for one night so I ended up necking on with Zahida because I was p*ssed off.

"I don't think I've necessarily done anything wrong, because I'm the one who's came out and admitted it to be honest to everyone like over Zahida. I don't think I've done anything wrong but I think there could've been better ways to go about things than the way I've done. The thing is with me, I don't like dramas and I think I've caused the two best mates to fall out and I don't like doing that."

Can the girls ever patch things up?