Geordie Shore’s Zahida Allen Responds After 'Horrendous’ Fight With Abbie Holborn Over Necking On With Scotty T - EXCLUSIVE

Last night’s Geordie Shore saw a huge kick-off between the newbies over OG Scotty T, in a classic Geordie fashion.

After Zahida Allen’s cheeky snog in the taxi with him, the truth came out leaving Abbie Holborn and Zahida not talking. When they tried to have a chat about it the pair KICKED off, leaving Marty Mckenna to intervene.

So where are they now? The pair exclusively tell MTV in a Confession Cam.

Abbie said: “So we get back last night and me and Zahida are sat having an argument. I’m basically telling her that I’m still really angry about what she did and that she lied about it. She is trying to justify it and make excuses and she’s not listening to what I’m saying.”

“Next thing you know were both stood up having a scrap and I don’t even know how it really happened. Next thing I know Zahida has pushed me and I’m like ‘What the f*ck?’ So I literally just pounce on her.”

Zahida explained her behaviour: “In this house emotions change so quickly, like sometimes I feel like I don’t know who I am or what my name is. But I pushed her, we had a fight and I felt absolutely horrendous. I was disappointed in myself that I did that.”

So what hope do the lasses have of being BFFs again? Abbie admitted: “I think if Zahida had not pushed us first and we’d just had an argument then things would have been a lot different in the house. I think maybe I would have been a bit more sympathetic and maybe just started speaking to her.”

“But now, the fact that we’ve actually had a fight and she went for us first has totally changed the dynamics and I don’t want to speak to her.”

YIKES. Fingers crossed this pair can make it work.

