Geordie Shore

Geordie Shore's Zahida Allen Unveils The Healed Results Of Her 'Full Body Lipo' Surgery In Bikini Snaps

The former Geordie Shore star joined Holly Hagan for her birthday celebrations in Ibiza.

Rachel Davies-Day
Tuesday, July 10, 2018 - 14:36

Former Geordie Shore and Ex On The Beach star Zahida Allen is looking like the ultimate bikini babe as she joins Holly Hagan for her birthday celebrations in Ibiza.

The Geordie lass, who underwent surgery on her body in May, looks stunning as she lives life on the Spanish Island.

Hit play on the video to watch Chloe Ferry GO IN on people trolling her about her latest nose job procedure...

Zahida took to the 'gram yesterday to drop the bikini snap to end all bikini snaps, with fans rushing to the comments section to compliment the lass.

"you look so confident after your procedure and your waist is looking so snatched🔥🔥 not that you needed it but you go girl x," wrote one person as another added: "You look so good babe."

Instagram/xzahida

Zahida revealed on Instagram that she had chosen to undergo surgery on her body in May, writing: "So surgery was not a decision that I took lightly, I kept thinking "right I'm doing it" and then backing out because I was scared, and this is how I knew I wasn't ready."

After serious consideration, the lass decided to undergo the procedure: "I had hip dips and a large middle area that I was paranoid about so I decided to get full body lipo and contouring with Elite helping me decide what the best option would be for me to achieve my results," she revealed.

Surgery update! FULL CREDIT @elitecosmeticsurgery - So surgery was not a decision that I took lightly, I kept thinking "right I'm doing it" and then backing out because I was scared, and this is how I knew I wasn't ready. The owners at @elitecosmeticsurgery were so understanding, comforting and patient and waited for me to decide when I was ready. I actually backed out 3 times, I ate healthy and went to the gym and then realised there wasn't anything more I could do for the way I wanted to look. I became really depressed and self conscious about my appearance, and covered myself with baggy over sized clothing and jackets. I had hip dips and a large middle area that I was paranoid about so I decided to get full body lipo and contouring with Elite helping me decide what the best option would be for me to achieve my results. I couldn't have asked for a better doctor, team and treatment. They looked after every single one of my needs from food, to travel, chauffeurs to and from the villa to hospital appointments, nurses looking after you in the hospital and the villa, and the after care team were brilliant. I have no complaints at all and I am completely happy with the way I look now. I cried when I seen my new slimmer body because it's everything I have wanted. I am honestly so grateful for everything. Thanks so much to people who have understood that I did this for MYSELF. And to the nasty people please think about what you say. I got called pregnant and fat but I definitely did not think I was "fat" but it did start getting to me. I was thinking if hundreds of people notice this about me it must mean that I'm big. I was bigger than I used to be but the way some people went on, it was as though I was obese. I was fighting a mental battle everyday about my size as I used to suffer from anorexia and I was "too thin" back then and now Im "too big". Be happy, do things for yourself and please remember, no matter what you do, where you go, what you eat, what you wear, someone will always have something to say whether it's good or bad. So be happy & be strong. And if you are considering surgery please do follow @elitecosmeticsurgery they are truly the BEST❤ #elitearmy

Surgery update! FULL CREDIT @elitecosmeticsurgery - So surgery was not a decision that I took lightly, I kept thinking "right I'm doing it" and then backing out because I was scared, and this is how I knew I wasn't ready. The owners at @elitecosmeticsurgery were so understanding, comforting and patient and waited for me to decide when I was ready. I actually backed out 3 times, I ate healthy and went to the gym and then realised there wasn't anything more I could do for the way I wanted to look. I became really depressed and self conscious about my appearance, and covered myself with baggy over sized clothing and jackets. I had hip dips and a large middle area that I was paranoid about so I decided to get full body lipo and contouring with Elite helping me decide what the best option would be for me to achieve my results. I couldn't have asked for a better doctor, team and treatment. They looked after every single one of my needs from food, to travel, chauffeurs to and from the villa to hospital appointments, nurses looking after you in the hospital and the villa, and the after care team were brilliant. I have no complaints at all and I am completely happy with the way I look now. I cried when I seen my new slimmer body because it's everything I have wanted. I am honestly so grateful for everything. Thanks so much to people who have understood that I did this for MYSELF. And to the nasty people please think about what you say. I got called pregnant and fat but I definitely did not think I was "fat" but it did start getting to me. I was thinking if hundreds of people notice this about me it must mean that I'm big. I was bigger than I used to be but the way some people went on, it was as though I was obese. I was fighting a mental battle everyday about my size as I used to suffer from anorexia and I was "too thin" back then and now Im "too big". Be happy, do things for yourself and please remember, no matter what you do, where you go, what you eat, what you wear, someone will always have something to say whether it's good or bad. So be happy & be strong. And if you are considering surgery please do follow @elitecosmeticsurgery they are truly the BEST❤ #elitearmy

A post shared by - Z A H I D A A L L E N (@xzahida) on

While Zahida has always been a complete worldie, she looked confident and happy as she joined Holly and her squad for the birthday shenanigans.

"The gaaaaaaaals for Holly's bday 😍😍😍 just look at them!" she wrote next to a snap of the entire squad looking on point.

The gaaaaaaaals for Holly's bday 😍😍😍 just look at them! @gabbydawnallen @laceyfuller_ @sellisx @hollygshore

And it seems that Holly had the best birthday ever, as she took to Instagram to describe it as: "the best night I've ever had."

Looks like Holly and all her pals are having a proper mint time, and we're not jealous at all.

This pic sums us up 😂 Thank you for putting so much effort into my birthday and making it the best night I’ve ever had🖤 My event organiser for the rest of time and my soul brother 🙌🏼 Massive thanks to @isawitfirst @wikiwoo_ibiza @tonytrumanibiza for making everything happen and the incredible hospitality 💃🏼 Til next time......

Happy Birthday hols!

Latest News

Holly Hagan Weighs In On Love Island Conspiracy With Surprising Fact About Reality TV
Geordie Shore&#039;s Aaron Chalmers defends his decision to get a blacked out tattoo on his arm
Aaron Chalmers Bites Back After Trolls Go In On His Tattoos In This Pic
North West Makes Her Modelling Debut In High-Fashion Fendi Campaign
People Are All Leaving The Exact Same Comment On This Picture Of Marnie Simpson
Former Geordie Shore star Zahida Allen flaunts her healed lip surgery
Geordie Shore's Zahida Allen Unveils The Healed Results Of Her 'Full Body Lipo' Surgery In Bikini Snaps
Caroline Flack Confirms Split From Fiancé Andrew Brady: “It Was Not Meant To Be”
Did Maisie Williams Just Give Away The Ending To Game Of Thrones?
Ariana Grande &amp; Nicki Minaj at 2014 iHeartRadio Music Festival
Nicki Minaj & Ariana Grande Tease Joint Collab Album
The Best Vegan Makeup And Skincare
Camila Cabello Launches A Havana Inspired Make-Up Collection With L’Oreal Paris
Hailey Baldwin was once rooting for Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez AKA Jelena
Hailey Baldwin Was Actually Rooting For Selena Gomez And Justin Bieber Once Upon A Time
Kylie Jenner Just Dissolved All Her Lip Fillers And Fans Can’t Believe The Difference
Justin Bieber Confirms His Engagement To Hailey Baldwin With Instagram Statement
Hailey Baldwin And Justin Bieber's Engagement: Everything You NTK From Justin's Confirmation To Selena Gomez's Reaction
MK - Press Pic
Playlist | MK Picks Out His Fave Tunes This Summer
Three Lions
‘Three Lions’ Eyes The UK No.1 Spot Again Because It’s Coming Home
Justin Bieber predicted his engagement to Hailey Baldwin in 2016
Justin Bieber Predicted His Engagement To Hailey Baldwin Way Back In 2016
Sarah Hyland Shows Off Her Kidney Transplant Scars In This Empowering Selfie
Holly Hagan Brands THIS Love Island Relationship ‘Embarrassing’ And Fans Are Divided
Drake Performs At Wireless Festival 2018
Wireless Festival 2018 Day 3 Highlights: Drake, Giggs, Rae Sremmurd, Lil Uzi Vert
Geordie Shore star Chloe Ferry goes out in black lace plunge and latex skirt as she&#039;s joined by Abbie Holbourn.
Chloe Ferry Leaves Us Speechless In Deep Plunging Leotard And Skin-Tight Latex Skirt

More From Geordie Shore

Holly Hagan Weighs In On Love Island Conspiracy With Surprising Fact About Reality TV
Geordie Shore&#039;s Aaron Chalmers defends his decision to get a blacked out tattoo on his arm
Aaron Chalmers Bites Back After Trolls Go In On His Tattoos In This Pic
Geordie Shore
Geordie Shore 17 | Episode #9 Best Bits
Geordie Shore
Geordie Shore 1709 MTV Shows | DRAMZ! Abbie Kicks Reet Off Over Dee's Norty Neck On With Newbie Adam
Geordie Shore
Geordie Shore 1709 MTV Shows | Dee's Tash On With Adam Leaves Abbie Pua Fuming
Geordie Shore
Geordie Shore 1709 MTV Shows | HOWAY! The Radgies Are Stunned At Geordie Adam's Shock Arrival
Geordie Shore
Geordie Shore 1709 MTV Shows | TMI! Sophie’s Squirting Vagina Confession Cringes Out Nathan
Geordie Shore
Geordie Shore 1709 MTV Shows | The Lasses Enjoy A Reet Sexy Strip Show For Dee's Bday
Geordie Shore
Geordie Shore 1709 MTV Shows | VOM! The Radgies Eat Some Gross Aussie Grubs
Geordie Shore
Geordie Shore 1709 MTV Shows | WHY AYE! Sophie's Fanny Flutters At Alex’s Sheep Shearing Skills
People Are All Leaving The Exact Same Comment On This Picture Of Marnie Simpson
Former Geordie Shore star Zahida Allen flaunts her healed lip surgery
Geordie Shore's Zahida Allen Unveils The Healed Results Of Her 'Full Body Lipo' Surgery In Bikini Snaps

Trending Articles

THIS Geordie Shore Star Just Announced She's Pregnant
Geordie Shore star Chloe Ferry goes out in black lace plunge and latex skirt as she&#039;s joined by Abbie Holbourn.
Chloe Ferry Leaves Us Speechless In Deep Plunging Leotard And Skin-Tight Latex Skirt
Geordie Shore&#039;s Aaron Chalmers defends his decision to get a blacked out tattoo on his arm
Aaron Chalmers Bites Back After Trolls Go In On His Tattoos In This Pic
Holly Hagan Brands THIS Love Island Relationship ‘Embarrassing’ And Fans Are Divided
Former Geordie Shore star Zahida Allen flaunts her healed lip surgery
Geordie Shore's Zahida Allen Unveils The Healed Results Of Her 'Full Body Lipo' Surgery In Bikini Snaps
Justin Bieber Confirms His Engagement To Hailey Baldwin With Instagram Statement
Hailey Baldwin And Justin Bieber's Engagement: Everything You NTK From Justin's Confirmation To Selena Gomez's Reaction
People Are All Leaving The Exact Same Comment On This Picture Of Marnie Simpson
Kylie Jenner Just Dissolved All Her Lip Fillers And Fans Can’t Believe The Difference
Caroline Flack Confirms Split From Fiancé Andrew Brady: “It Was Not Meant To Be”
Sam Gowland Bites Chloe Ferry's Bum As She Wears World's Most See-Through Trousers
Cheryl’s Ex ‘Brands Liam Payne ‘A Little Man’’ Amid Claims He Wants Her Back
Sarah Hyland Shows Off Her Kidney Transplant Scars In This Empowering Selfie