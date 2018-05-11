Geordie Shore's Zahida Allen Unveils The Healed Results Of Her 'Full Body Lipo' Surgery In Bikini Snaps

Former Geordie Shore and Ex On The Beach star Zahida Allen is looking like the ultimate bikini babe as she joins Holly Hagan for her birthday celebrations in Ibiza.

The Geordie lass, who underwent surgery on her body in May, looks stunning as she lives life on the Spanish Island.

Zahida took to the 'gram yesterday to drop the bikini snap to end all bikini snaps, with fans rushing to the comments section to compliment the lass.

"you look so confident after your procedure and your waist is looking so snatched🔥🔥 not that you needed it but you go girl x," wrote one person as another added: "You look so good babe."

Instagram/xzahida

Zahida revealed on Instagram that she had chosen to undergo surgery on her body in May, writing: "So surgery was not a decision that I took lightly, I kept thinking "right I'm doing it" and then backing out because I was scared, and this is how I knew I wasn't ready."

After serious consideration, the lass decided to undergo the procedure: "I had hip dips and a large middle area that I was paranoid about so I decided to get full body lipo and contouring with Elite helping me decide what the best option would be for me to achieve my results," she revealed.

While Zahida has always been a complete worldie, she looked confident and happy as she joined Holly and her squad for the birthday shenanigans.

"The gaaaaaaaals for Holly's bday 😍😍😍 just look at them!" she wrote next to a snap of the entire squad looking on point.

And it seems that Holly had the best birthday ever, as she took to Instagram to describe it as: "the best night I've ever had."

Looks like Holly and all her pals are having a proper mint time, and we're not jealous at all.

Happy Birthday hols!