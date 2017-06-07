Is Geordie Shore's Abbie Holborn Set To Star In Celebrity Big Brother?

Abbie Holborn has thrown her hat into the ring for starring on Celebrity Big Brother after the Geordie Shore newbie revealed that she "wouldn't say no" if the producers phoned her up and asked her to enter the house.

In an interview with OK Magazine, Abbie revealed that she'd quite like to conquer the reality world once and for all by taking part in the Channel 5 show: "I’d like to do Celebrity Big Brother. I would love to aim to it.

Getty

Explaining that she'd also be content to stick with Geordie Shore if the CBB opportunity doesn't come off, she said: "At the minute I’m just happy focusing on Geordie. But I wouldn’t say no to anything like that."

@bychloeferry @bychloeferry A post shared by @abbieholborn on Jun 7, 2017 at 11:45am PDT

This comes as Abbie has already polished her reality TV chops by becoming embroiled in a love triangle with Scotty T and Sarah Goodhart before embarking on a fling with Aaron Chalmers in Geordie Shore.

So, if she does end up getting the phone-call from CBB bosses there's a zero to none chance that the upcoming series will be uneventful.