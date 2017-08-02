Geordie Shore

James Tindale Accuses Gaz Beadle Of Being "Unhygienic" For This Distressing Reason

This is the stuff of nightmares.

Wednesday, August 2, 2017 - 15:25

One person who won't be ready to sample Gaz Beadle's cuisine on Hell's Kitchen is Geordie Shore pal James Tindale who has taken it upon himself to shed some light on one of Gaz's seriously concerning cooking habits. 

While Gaz is determined to broaden his horizons beyond parsnips, James is still reeling after discovering he's been let loose on a kitchen in the first place. "I was just so shocked," he told Yahoo Be. "He’s probably one of the ones in the house who can’t cook".

Instagram/JamesTindale

James then announced to the entire world that Gaz has absolutely no fear of contracting salmonella and regularly eats from the same cutlery that he chops raw chicken with. Bloody hell, Gaz. Not the brightest idea. 

"The way he used to cook food and stuff was really unhygienic and stuff so I wouldn’t dare eat his food. He would get a board out, put raw chicken in it, cut it up, cook it, and then he would eat it with the same knife and fork. And like when he used to do stuff, he’d just like do things really awkward."

Like holding this pineapple?

Seven

Insisting that he and Gaz are still good pals despite literally mauling his cooking talents, James added: "We’re very different so we get on when we’re together but when we’re not together we’re kind of different people." 

Just not the kind of guy who's likely to host a dinner party, then? By the sounds of it, James probably won't be devastated. 

