Geordie Shore

Jennifer Metcalfe Gives Birth To Her First Child With Former Geordie Shore Star Greg Lake

It's here!

Wednesday, June 21, 2017 - 15:45

Huge congratulations go out to Jennifer Metcalfe and Geordie Shore alumni Greg Lake because the pair have finally welcomed their first child into the world, and it's a BOY!

The happy news first made it's way into the public domain when Greg was spotted rushing into Newcastle hospital with a bunch of flowers, which, as most people could guess is a pretty good indication the baby's made an appearance.

Fun in the sun with milfy @missjenjomet

A post shared by Greg Lake (@greglake_) on

According to The Sun, Greg was present when Jen first went into labour and was by her side throughout her stay in hospital, with the couple having confirmed their pregnancy way back in February.

At the time, Jen told OK! Magazine that both she and Greg were "very, very excited" to begin their life as a family: "The timing couldn't have been more perfect, really," she gushed.

This is one dodgey outfit if I ever seen one!! But I'm clean and shaved .. hence the big grin.. ( if ya heavily pregers u know 🤦🏻‍♀️) #todaywasanacheivement #nopointinfiltering #doesnthelp #excited

The sex of the baby was kept under wraps to give Jen the incentive to keep pushing: "I feel like I’m the one who’s got to go through labour, so if I’ve got a little surprise at the end, it might get me through however many hours it’s going to be!”

But it turns out Greg isn't the man to back when it comes to making a bet, as he had been convinced their newborn would turn out to be a girl: “I dreamt it. A little girl ran to me," he predicted. 

Massive congratulations, guys! Now for the name? 

 

 

 

 

 

 

