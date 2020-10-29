Marnie's Home Truths: The Marnie Simpson Podcast
It’s time to get up close and personal with Geordie Shore's Marnie Simpson!
Thursday, October 29, 2020 - 15:21
MTV presents Marnie Simpson's brand new podcast, Marnie’s Home Truths where she’ll be chatting with her family and special celeb guests about her life and theirs.
Listen as the Geordie lass chats about life’s biggest ups and downs: from family fallouts to addiction, parenting to health… we’ve got it covered.
Make sure you hit subscribe and get the latest Marnie's Home Truths downloadeded straight to your device.
Listen to "Welcome to Marnie's World".
