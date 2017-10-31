Meet The Geordie Shore Parents

The Geordie Shore radgies are a special bunch, to say the least, so we wouldn't blame you for wondering who on earth could have birthed such magnificent creations.

Well, you needn't wonder any longer, since luckily for you we have found the legends that helped create the greatest TV offspring there has ever been. Yup, from Charlotte Crosby's stunning mam to Gaz Beadle's proper mint dad.

Get checking out the video to see Marnie Simpson's, Aaron Chalmers and all your favourite radgie's rents...

Truthfully, we owe this lot a big fat thank you. Without them, there would be no norty tashing on or getting mortal out on the toon. Can you even imagine a world without cheeky shag pad bangs or bumhole bleaching bonding sessions?

Sounds like a reet dreadful place if you ask us. But alas, thanks to these legendary Geordie parents that's not something we have to think about. It's no surprise that all the mams are straight up worldies and the dads are pure mint. What a great bunch of radgies!

So to Newcastle's finest parents, cheers pets!