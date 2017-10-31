Geordie Shore

Meet The Geordie Shore Parents

The legends we have to thank for the greatest TV offspring of all time.

Tuesday, October 31, 2017 - 15:25

The Geordie Shore radgies are a special bunch, to say the least, so we wouldn't blame you for wondering who on earth could have birthed such magnificent creations.

Well, you needn't wonder any longer, since luckily for you we have found the legends that helped create the greatest TV offspring there has ever been. Yup, from Charlotte Crosby's stunning mam to Gaz Beadle's proper mint dad.

Get checking out the video to see Marnie Simpson's, Aaron Chalmers and all your favourite radgie's rents...

Truthfully, we owe this lot a big fat thank you. Without them, there would be no norty tashing on or getting mortal out on the toon. Can you even imagine a world without cheeky shag pad bangs or bumhole bleaching bonding sessions? 

Sounds like a reet dreadful place if you ask us. But alas, thanks to these legendary Geordie parents that's not something we have to think about. It's no surprise that all the mams are straight up worldies and the dads are pure mint. What a great bunch of radgies!

So to Newcastle's finest parents, cheers pets!

Latest News

Vicky Pattison Rushes Home After Revealing Fiance John Noble Has Been Hospitalised

Nicki Minaj Announced As The Face Of H&M Fashion Campaign

9 Celebs Who Admit To Actually Being Well Grubby

Rolling Stone - Cardi B photographed by Justice Apple

Cardi B Scores First Rolling Stone Cover

Kanye West Drops CyHi The Prynce Collaboration 'Dat Side'

Meet The Geordie Shore Parents

All Points East Festival Line Up Lorde, LCD Soundsystem, Rex Orange County & More

Scott Disick Admits He Only Hung Out With Bella Thorne To Make Kourney Kardsahian Jealous

Love Island's Kem Cetinay Has Been Confirmed For Dancing On Ice 2018

Niall Horan Wants To Collaborate With Camila Cabello

The Very Best Celebrity Halloween Costumes Of 2017

Kelly Clarkson &amp; Jennifer Hudson

Kelly Clarkson and Jennifer Hudson Praise Each Other on Twitter

This Is Why Ferne McCann Didn't Attend Vicky Pattison's Engagement Party

Ryan and hughie just tattoo of us nav.jpg

Just Tattoo Of Us: Fans Are Calling Ryan Ruckledge And Hughie Maughan’s Episode The ‘Best Ever’ As Poo Finger Tattoo Is Revealed

Demi Lovato in New York

Demi Lovato's Next Official Single Is 'Tell Me You Love Me'

Sia

Sia Celebrates Halloween With Christmas Song 'Santa's Coming For Us'

Justin Bieber Leaves Selena Gomez's Home Wearing Same Hoodie As On Their 'Date' The Day Before

Celebrity Splits 2017

20 Celebrity Splits That Proved 2017 Was The Year Love Died

Shawn Mendes - MTV Unplugged

Shawn Mendes' MTV Unplugged Album Is Out This Friday!

You'll Never Guess The Body Part Love Island's Chris Hughes Is Most Proud Of

More From Geordie Shore

Vicky Pattison Rushes Home After Revealing Fiance John Noble Has Been Hospitalised

Meet The Geordie Shore Parents

Celebrities

Meet The Geordie Shore Parents | MTV Celeb

Geordie Shore

Charlotte Crosby Videos | Geordie Shore And Just Tattoo Of Us Exclusive Interviews

This Is Why Ferne McCann Didn't Attend Vicky Pattison's Engagement Party

Geordie Shore

Geordie Shore | Sexiest Moments Ever

Geordie Shore

Geordie Shore | Biggest Fights

Geordie Shore

Geordie Shore | Best Arrivals and Exits

Marnie Simpson Breaks Her Silence On Shock Charlotte Crosby And Stephen Bear Split

Marnie Simpson Narrowly Escapes Nip-Slip In Dangerously Low-Cut Dress

Chloe Ferry's Bum Is A Sight For Sore Eyes In This Latex Police Officer Costume

Sophie Kasaei Caught Marnie Simpson Doing WHAT In The Men's Toilets!?

Trending Articles

Chloe Ferry's Bum Is A Sight For Sore Eyes In This Latex Police Officer Costume

Fans Are Losing Their Minds Over How Young Charlotte Crosby's Mum Looks

Sophie Kasaei Caught Marnie Simpson Doing WHAT In The Men's Toilets!?

Marnie Simpson Breaks Her Silence On Shock Charlotte Crosby And Stephen Bear Split

Jemma Lucy's Bubble Butt Selfie Is Like Nothing We've Ever Seen Before

Marnie Simpson Narrowly Escapes Nip-Slip In Dangerously Low-Cut Dress

Charlotte Crosby and Pete Wicks enjoyed a night out with Towie and Geordie Shore co-stars

Charlotte Crosby Addresses Pete Wicks Dating Rumours

Ryan and hughie just tattoo of us nav.jpg

Just Tattoo Of Us: Fans Are Calling Ryan Ruckledge And Hughie Maughan’s Episode The ‘Best Ever’ As Poo Finger Tattoo Is Revealed

This Is Why Ferne McCann Didn't Attend Vicky Pattison's Engagement Party

Meet The Geordie Shore Parents

The Shocking Real Cost Of Celebrity Surgery | MTV Celeb

Teen Mom UK's Chloe Patton Flaunts Amazing Weight-loss Transformation And Fans Are Losing It