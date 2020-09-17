MTV Play Launches Exciting New Partnership With O2
Get ready to binge ALL your favourite MTV shows!
Thursday, September 17, 2020 - 16:19
MTV Play has launched a brand new partnership with O2!
O2 customers can now binge hours of their favourite MTV shows, from watching our radgies on Geordie Shore to following our mums' stories on Teen Mom UK, with a 90 day free trial of MTV Play.
If you're with the network, head to O2 Priority to get a slice of the action!
