11 Unlikely Reality TV Star And Musician Friendships, From Scotty T And Ellie Goulding To Cheryl And Kim Kardashian

When it comes to celebrities, it tends to be a little bit like the layout of the Mean Girls canteen.

You’ve got your Hollywood A-listers, your supermodels, your cooler than cool not-really-sure-what-they’re-famous-for folks, your rockstars and your reality stars all seated at their own tables.

But every so often, a famous face decides that they’re gonna break all of the rules about staying in your lane and become BFFs with a whole other kind.

Sometimes the weird and wonderful worlds of reality TV and music combines forces to create a friendship so unexpected that we can’t help but be completely obsessed with it.

Here’s 11 friendships between humble reality TV stars and oh so famous musicians that are completely random af.

1. Scotty T and Ellie Goulding

What happens if you combine Geordie Shore's Prince Charming of Newcastle, Scotty T, and actual Ellie Goulding of popstar fame? A seriously messy night out, by the sounds of it. Or 'Something In The Haway You Move' if you were looking for a bad pun.

The pair have been pals for a while after they sparked up a conversation on Twitter, with Ellie telling Capital Breakfast: "Well, Gaz gave it all that and was like, 'I really want to come to the show', and then didn’t come, but Scotty T is absolutely hilarious, such a legend.

"He's so much fun to go out with. We went out: him and a couple of his mates, a massive crew of us with my dancers and band, it was so much fun. He’s amazing and he’s so funny."

Maybe the ultimate reality TV star of all time ever, Kimmy K makes the list thanks to her unexpectedly excellent friendship with Cheryl, which was revealed to the world via their selfie from a Kanye West show last year.

At the time, Kim captioned their pic: "I found a soul sister in @CherylCole tonight #Yeezus", so there's something you never thought you'd read.

Chezza is also close pals with Kim's sister Khloe, who apparently sent her and Liam Payne a £5,000 Harrods hamper to welcome their baby son, Bear, into the world when he was born. Goals.

3. Vas Morgan and Taylor Swift

No one really seems to know how or why, but TOWIE's Vas Morgan is the undisputed king of unlikely A-lister friendships. He's besties with basically anyone who's anyone in the world of showbiz including Rita Ora and Lindsay Lohan.

That also includes Swifty herself, so we can only cross our fingers and toes that one day she makes an unexpected appearance alongside Gemma Collins at Sugar Hut.

Um, yes Single AF's Jedward count as musicians. And yes, they became ultimate best pals with Tara Reid when she entered the world of reality TV in the Celebrity Big Brother house alongside the twins back in 2011.

The trio quickly became close friends and were literally inseparable for a while. It even lead to Jedward landing some golden cameos in her iconic Sharknado saga.

Just in August of this year, Tara told The Guardian: "Jedward are great. I’m in touch with them all the time, you know what I mean? I love Jedward, they’re amazing."

5. Kem and Chris and Stormzy

The real love story of this summer's Love Island phenomenon was the blossoming three-way bromance between Chris Hughes, Kem Cetinay and Stormzy. Their love was so pure that the grime star even made a surprise appearance for them during the villa.

Stormzy has been the reality duo's number one fan while they embark on their future rap career too, with Kem telling Radio Times: “He’s been really good with us – he’s really helped a lot. If he’s backing us, what more backing do you need?”

6. Scotty T and Niall Horan

Through mutual pal Ellie Goulding, Scotty T has also found himself an unexpected mate in the form of super famous megastar, Niall Horan - and it's a bromance that we are one hundred per cent here for.

"Niall's really down-to-earth and that's what I'm like and that's why we get on," he told Reveal.

He added: "I know Niall finds it hard because for me getting attention is bad but for him it's ridiculous. He told me that when I was with him. I understand how stressed out he is."

Someone get Niall on Geordie Shore for a kebab and a slut drop ASAP.

Marnie hit it off straight away with floppy haired Stereo Kicks/Union J dreamboat Casey when they were paired up on MTV's Single AF, and it didn't take long for their friendship to turn into a full on, steamy relationship.

Fast forward to now and #Masey are still seriously loved up, proving that sometimes, reality TV stars and musicians are basically a romantic match made in heaven. Who knew?

Taking things to all new levels of problematic douche-iness, it turns out that The Lord and Chris Brown have sparked an unlikely friendship that will make you eye roll into the next universe.

They've been spotted sharing random wild nights out together since way back in 2015, and Scott more recently made a random cameo in Chris's latest music video. Lovely.

9. Lisa Vanderpump and Lance Bass

EH? When we first saw these two palling around on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, we couldn't help but wonder WTF was happening. Lisa Vanderpump, and a member of NSYNC are BFFs?

They actually become close after Lisa began campaigning for gay rights in LA, and she was even a bridesmaid at Lance's wedding. What a power pair.

10. Mario Falcone and Tom Fletcher

Fun fact - not only is TOWIE graduate Mario best pals with McFly's Tom Fletcher, but they also happen to be brothers-in-law as Tom is married to Mario's sister, Giovanna.

Mario was Tom's best man a few years ago and plans to return the favour, which is pretty cute. He told OK! Mag: "Yes, I’ve known Tom since I was ten. He went to school with my sister.

"He’s more like a brother and he does a good speech."

Okay, so maybe Scherzy has just about earned the title of musician for herself now, but technically she's still a reality star with all of that X Factor judging and old school Popstars auditioning.

There were rumours floating around for a while that these two were actually dating behind the scenes, but Nicole soon shut those down and confirmed that they're strictly pals.

While they haven't been spotted together much recently, the reality queen and chart king did share a lift to Jonathan Ross's Halloween Party in October, they've clearly reached Uber-sharing levels of bestie now.

Words by Lucy Wood