Geordie Shore

New Geordie Shore Star Bethan Kershaw Shows Off Peachy Bum In Iconic Bathroom Photoshoot

This photoshoot from the Geordie Shore lass is a big mood.

Wednesday, May 8, 2019 - 11:34

Geordie Shore newbie Bethan Kershaw just posed for the most iconic impromptu shoot in a hotel bathroom and honestly, we can't even deal.

The lass isn't letting the disappointing weather stop her from getting in a bikini and giving us all the angles.

Play the video to watch Beau's Sexy Striptease For Bethan Backfire...

Bethan stuck on a tiny turquoise number and poured herself a glass of champers to enjoy in the bath.

If that's not a mood we don't know what is.

Instagram/bethan_kershaw

Taking to the caption, Bethan wrote: "Had the best weekend ever with the best people! But if anyone asks me to go out again don’t get offended when I block u on everything and delete your number because I. AM. DONE."

In the second snap Bethan posed for a belfie, and we're particularly enjoying the reflection of her pal taking the pic.

Lord knows we all need friends like that.

 Fans are living for the pics, with one writing: "Omg absolute fire girl."

Instagram/bethan_kershaw

Another added: "Wow babe u look amazing in this picture," while a third wrote: "Sexy bish."

The bikini, the champers, the bath. Obsessed.

Don't forget to catch Bethan on Geordie Shore Tuesdays at 10pm on MTV!

Geordie Shore newbie Bethan Kershaw in a bikini
