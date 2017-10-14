Geordie Shore

Scotty T Has Been Showing Off His Marine Engineering Degree Skills And Fans Are Well Impressed

The reality star is one smart cookie

Sunday, October 15, 2017 - 11:04

Scotty T has been showing off his secret weapon - his incredibly smart mind.

The Geordie Shore party legend might be seen by some as being too wild to be taken seriously.

getty

But he is in fact one smart cookie - having landed A*’s in maths and physics at A Level when at school he went on to study Marine Engineering at Newcastle University before finding fame on Geordie Shore.

And proving that he can apply his sharp mind to become a boss of sun tanning, he shared a snap on Instagram that left some fans speechless.

Actually made use of me marine engineering degree!! Scotty T achieving buoyancy 💧

Actually made use of me marine engineering degree!! Scotty T achieving buoyancy 💧

A post shared by Scotty T (@scottgshore) on

"Actually made use of me marine engineering degree!!” he wrote alongside a photo showing himself floating on a sunbed that was being propped up by life rings - his degree knowledge coming into use to determine how to make his sunbed float successfully.

"Scotty T achieving buoyancy,” he added - the snap showing him enjoying the sun while on holiday in Thailand.

Fans were well impressed by his achievement - even though some were in disbelief, one writing: "Cant tell if youre having a laugh or not cos that rig looks impressive,” and another exclaimed: "he's got a degree!! Mad."

Scotty has bragged about his impressive IQ in the past, telling Digital Spy in March: "I'm a f**king clever cricket, me .I'm not just a pretty face. I tick all the boxes!"

WATCH! The Geordie Lasses’ Incredible Transformations

