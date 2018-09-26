Scotty T Has Returned To Geordie Shore So Let's Relive His Classic Turbo Moments

If you didn't know (who are you and have you been living under a rock?), Scotty T is BACK for his return on series 18 of Geordie Shore.

Yep, and if you thought it couldn't get any better... he's actually the Geordie gang's new boss.

CHECK OUT THE GEORDIE SHORE SERIES 18 TEASER BELOW:

Yep, so to prepare you for all the mortal madness that awaits, we've gathered together ALL of Scotty T's most ICONIC moments.

From his iconic arrivals (including THAT ski suit surprise AND the post box scare), to his dramatic exits, to his thoughts on world politics... there's always dramz when this lad is around!

So click through and remind yourself of ALL the times Scotty T was your most favourite radgie...

Catch Scotty T's vintage moments at midnight every night on MTV from September 24th!