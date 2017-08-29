Geordie Shore

Sophie Kasaei Reveals Big Argument With Chloe Ferry In Upcoming Geordie Shore Episode

There’s more trouble in store for Chloe…

Saturday, September 2, 2017 - 14:41

Fights in the Geordie Shore house are nothing new, but we’re still trying to recover from Chloe Ferry’s bust up with Nathan Henry during the opening episode of series 15. We totally cannot deal with these two besties falling out. 

Copyright [Getty]

Meanwhile, Sophie Kasaei has revealed that Nathan isn’t the only one getting annoyed with Chloe and that she also has a big fight with Chloe coming up for us all to see. 

“It is very real the show, because we do get so frustrated with her. Next episode we have a big argument and I hate watching us argue on TV, but sometimes it needs to be done to clear things up,” reveals Sophie in her new! magazine column. 

We’re getting a bit teary just thinking about it, TBH. 

We friends again

We friends again

A post shared by Chloe Ferry💀 (@chloegshore1) on

Sophie has also speculated on why Nathan totally lost it with Chloe, and she doesn’t think it’s just down to Chloe’s feelings for Marty. 

“Obviously there was drama between Nathan and Chloe and that does carry on and gets a bit worse, but Nathan is just looking out for Chloe. 

Happy birthday to my favourite chicken nugget , @chloegshore1 I love you more and more each day my little daughter I love being your mam. Here's to your birthday and my extremely fat moon face 🌚😀

“They're best friends, but I think there had been a bit of distance between them that was difficult to get back. Then there was the whole thing with Chloe and Marty which we just can't keep up with,” she adds. 

Can’t you just all be friends again, guys?

Geordie Shore Series 15 continues on MTV on Tuesdays at 10pm...

 

WATCH! Our totally loved up Geordie Shore girls Charlotte and Marnie are so happy with their boyfriends…

 

Latest News

Kendall Jenner Finally Talks About Her Reaction The Pepsi Advert Controversy, “It feels like my life is over”

Kendall Jenner Finally Talks About Her Reaction To The Pepsi Advert Controversy

Kim Kardashian is reportedly jealous of Kylie Jenner&#039;s success and money

Is Kim Kardashian Secretly Jealous Of Kylie Jenner’s Success And Huge Fortune?

Zayn Malik reveals the artwork for his new single with Sia, Dusk Till Dawn

Zayn Malik Has Just Revealed The Artwork For His Collaboration With Sia And It Looks Epic

Sophie Kasaei reveals she has a big argument with Chloe Ferry in the next episode of Geordie Shore

Sophie Kasaei Reveals Big Argument With Chloe Ferry In Upcoming Geordie Shore Episode

Marnie Simpson spent Friday night in bed with new boyfriend Casey Johnson

Marnie Simpson Spent Her Friday Night In Bed With New Boyf Casey Johnson

Love Isand’s Chloe Crowhurst Dating Ex On The Beach Star Dean Ralph

Is Love Island’s Chloe Crowhurst Dating This Ex On The Beach Star…

Geordie Shore&#039;s Chloe Ferry admits she&#039;d look &#039;totally different&#039; if she wasn&#039;t on the show

Geordie Shore's Chloe Ferry Explains Why She'd Look 'Totally Different' If She Wasn't On The Show And It Involves Surgery - EXCLUSIVE

Megan McKenna surprises fans with her amazing voices as she sings live on TV

Megan McKenna Totally Shocks Fans As She Sings Live On TV

Jemma Lucy shares teaser images from 2018 calendar

Celebrity Big Brother’s Jemma Lucy Teases New Calendar With Sexy Lingerie Pics

Look What You Made Her Do: Taylor Swift Gets First UK Number 1

Fergie's Visual Album Trailer Is Absolutely Insane In The Best Way Possible

Zayn Malik Is Now Officially A Part Of The Hadid Family

Scotty T drops an exit bombshell on his Geordie Shore radgies

Geordie Shore Spoiler Video: Scotty T Admits He's 'Pure Gutted' As He Tells The Radgies He's Leaving The House For THIS Reason

7 Times Zendaya Was A Total Badass

7 Golden Rules For Taking A Selfie As Flawless As Zendaya

Aaron Chalmers explains why he&#039;d choose to stay on Geordie Shore forever

Geordie Shore's Aaron Chalmers Reveals He'd Choose To Stay On The Show Forever And This Is Why - EXCLUSIVE

True Detective Season Three Gets The Official Green Light

New Music Round-Up: Jessie Ware, Mollie King, SZA and More

12 Celebrities Who Love To Gush About Their Other Half On Social Media

Zendaya Reveals She Was Cheated On As She Offers Relationship Advice To Fans

More From Geordie Shore

Sophie Kasaei reveals she has a big argument with Chloe Ferry in the next episode of Geordie Shore
Celebrity

Sophie Kasaei Reveals Big Argument With Chloe Ferry In Upcoming Geordie Shore Episode

Marnie Simpson spent Friday night in bed with new boyfriend Casey Johnson

Marnie Simpson Spent Her Friday Night In Bed With New Boyf Casey Johnson

Geordie Shore&#039;s Chloe Ferry admits she&#039;d look &#039;totally different&#039; if she wasn&#039;t on the show

Geordie Shore's Chloe Ferry Explains Why She'd Look 'Totally Different' If She Wasn't On The Show And It Involves Surgery - EXCLUSIVE

Scotty T drops an exit bombshell on his Geordie Shore radgies

Geordie Shore Spoiler Video: Scotty T Admits He's 'Pure Gutted' As He Tells The Radgies He's Leaving The House For THIS Reason

Geordie Shore 15 l Ep #2 Proper Mint Spoiler Pics

Aaron Chalmers explains why he&#039;d choose to stay on Geordie Shore forever

Geordie Shore's Aaron Chalmers Reveals He'd Choose To Stay On The Show Forever And This Is Why - EXCLUSIVE

Geordie Shore

Geordie Shore 15 | Episode #2 Spoiler Vids

Geordie Shore

Geordie Shore 1502 | WTF! Abbie, Chloe And Marty's Hot Tub Three-Way Tash On

Geordie Shore

Geordie Shore 1502 | Oh Sh*t! Marty And Nathan Go Pure Radge Over Chloe Flirting

Geordie Shore

Geordie Shore 1502 | OMG! Scotty T Drops An Exit Bombshell

Marnie Simpson Kisses Casey Johnson In Paris As The Pair Confirm Romance

TV Shows

Check Out These Proper Mint Spoilers From Geordie Shore Series 15 Episode #2!

Trending Articles

Scotty T drops an exit bombshell on his Geordie Shore radgies

Geordie Shore Spoiler Video: Scotty T Admits He's 'Pure Gutted' As He Tells The Radgies He's Leaving The House For THIS Reason

Love Isand’s Chloe Crowhurst Dating Ex On The Beach Star Dean Ralph
Celebrity

Is Love Island’s Chloe Crowhurst Dating This Ex On The Beach Star…

Sophie Kasaei reveals she has a big argument with Chloe Ferry in the next episode of Geordie Shore
Celebrity

Sophie Kasaei Reveals Big Argument With Chloe Ferry In Upcoming Geordie Shore Episode

TV Shows

Check Out These Proper Mint Spoilers From Geordie Shore Series 15 Episode #2!

Teen Mom UK’s Mia Boardman Responds After Shocking Feud With Manley Geddes: ‘There Are Two Sides To Every Story’

Zayn Malik Is Now Officially A Part Of The Hadid Family

Marnie Simpson spent Friday night in bed with new boyfriend Casey Johnson

Marnie Simpson Spent Her Friday Night In Bed With New Boyf Casey Johnson

Jemma Lucy shares teaser images from 2018 calendar

Celebrity Big Brother’s Jemma Lucy Teases New Calendar With Sexy Lingerie Pics

Stephen Bear Had The Best Response To Claims He’s ‘Controlling’ Charlotte Crosby

Megan McKenna surprises fans with her amazing voices as she sings live on TV
Celebrity

Megan McKenna Totally Shocks Fans As She Sings Live On TV

Charlotte Crosby And Stephen Bear Look Stronger Than Ever As They Stun At Event

Watch Sophie Kasaei Get A Non-Surgical Chin Lift