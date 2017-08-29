Sophie Kasaei Reveals Big Argument With Chloe Ferry In Upcoming Geordie Shore Episode

Fights in the Geordie Shore house are nothing new, but we’re still trying to recover from Chloe Ferry’s bust up with Nathan Henry during the opening episode of series 15. We totally cannot deal with these two besties falling out.

Meanwhile, Sophie Kasaei has revealed that Nathan isn’t the only one getting annoyed with Chloe and that she also has a big fight with Chloe coming up for us all to see.

“It is very real the show, because we do get so frustrated with her. Next episode we have a big argument and I hate watching us argue on TV, but sometimes it needs to be done to clear things up,” reveals Sophie in her new! magazine column.

We’re getting a bit teary just thinking about it, TBH.

We friends again We friends again A post shared by Chloe Ferry💀 (@chloegshore1) on Aug 29, 2017 at 10:35am PDT

Sophie has also speculated on why Nathan totally lost it with Chloe, and she doesn’t think it’s just down to Chloe’s feelings for Marty.

“Obviously there was drama between Nathan and Chloe and that does carry on and gets a bit worse, but Nathan is just looking out for Chloe.

“They're best friends, but I think there had been a bit of distance between them that was difficult to get back. Then there was the whole thing with Chloe and Marty which we just can't keep up with,” she adds.

Can’t you just all be friends again, guys?

Geordie Shore Series 15 continues on MTV on Tuesdays at 10pm...

