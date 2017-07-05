Geordie Shore

The Geordie Shore And Love Island Cast Are Set To Go Head-To-Head For This Collaboration

It's going to be carnage.

Thursday, September 7, 2017 - 15:48

The stars of Geordie Shore and Love Island are about to go head-to-head and honestly we’re both excited and a little terrified.

It's all about to go down in Newcastle this weekend, with Geordie lads Scotty T and Marty McKenna set to battle it out against Islanders Mike Thalassitis and Marcel Somerville in an almighty bar crawl.

Check out Geordie babe Charlotte Crosby revealing what it's really like to work with Stephen Bear...

Thousands of revellers are expected to take part as the boys will act as captains for two opposing teams.

In other words, the foursome are gonna go pure radge for the Kiblamo Freshers Bar Crawl, presumably polluting the innocent minds of fresh-faced students joining Northumbria University along the way. 

A gentle reminder that uni is first and foremost a place for getting mortal, while the whole 'degree' thing is merely a by-product of the experience.

Red wine and Norty sunshine 👌🏼🌝

Red wine and Norty sunshine 👌🏼🌝

A post shared by Scotty T (@scottgshore) on

Just kidding, you should really hit the books harder than the bars.

But if you do fancy heading down, the bar crawl will pass through Players, Tiger Tiger, Label, Mushroom and Flares before the big finale at Perdu.

Meanwhile we'll patiently await seeing the chaos kick over on Snapchat as Scott and the boys do what they do best

Drink responsibly kids!

