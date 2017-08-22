Geordie Shore

The Geordie Shore Cast Have Their Say On Vicky Pattison Not Inviting Them To Her Wedding

How have they taken that snub?

Tuesday, August 22, 2017 - 10:15

The Geordie Shore cast have responded to the claim Vicky Pattison made about not inviting them to her wedding and it turns out they have no bad feeling about being snubbed from the ceremony.

Let's all take a second to get checking out a bunch of celebs who dared to date a civilian...

Despite Vicky living out some of her most memorable moments on the MTV show, current castmembers Sophie Kasaei and Scotty T have opened up about the fact an invite might not be dropping on their doorstep.

In an interview with Star Magazine, our gal Soph pointed out that weddings are an expensive 'do and that Vicky shouldn't feel compelled to invite anyone she isn't massively close to.

GoffPhotos

"She's got her own friends and family, so why would she want us there?" Soph politely responded. "She's got her own thing going on."

Meanwhile Scotty T is convinced that he'll get both a gilded invitation to the wedding and a starring role in the entire event. Gotta love the guy. 

"I'm best mates with her lad John, so I'll probably be the best man," he revealed, before claiming he's already pencilled in the date of their engagement bash: "I'm going to their engagement party in October."

Getty

This all comes as Vicky made it plain as day that her old castmembers probably won't make the cut on her big day. "I don't really see any of them any more and your wedding day is about the people who you're closest to," she told OK! Magazine.

Could Scotty T be walking down the aisle as a ringbearer and performing the most entertaining Best Man's speech of all time? Only time will tell.

Geordie Shore series 15 starts Tuesday 29th August at 10pm – only on MTV!

Fancy a catch-up with the Geordie lot? Then get watching the following clips from our favourite little radge packets...

 

