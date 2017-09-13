The Geordie Shore Family Will Get Bigger When New Series Starts Filming

As if it’s not exciting enough already that the next series of Geordie Shore is due to starting filming, there’s also going to be some radge new housemates to meet.

Ok, so we actually don’t know anything about the new housemate(s), but Sophie Kasaei has dished that there will definitely be fresh blood in the house. We are buzzing about this news!

While talking about getting prepped for the new series, Sophie revealed in her new! magazine column, “I do know for a fact that there's going to be new people and that's what scares us.”

She also added that new family memebrs mean more work for everyone, “welcoming new people to the family is hard work because you've got to teach them the ropes.”

Very exciting day today ✌🏼#Meetings Very exciting day today ✌🏼#Meetings A post shared by Sophie Kasaei (@sophiekasaei_) on Sep 13, 2017 at 6:58am PDT

The Geordie Shore original also talked about having absolutely no clue about what’s in store for the new series, “although I might be physically ready for filming Geordie Shore, you can never be mentally ready,” she admitted.

“We don't know what's going to happen or who they're going to throw in. We know absolutely nothing,” she finished.

Until we find out who’s joining the family, there’s still the brand new Geordie Shore to watch on Tuesdays at 10pm - only on MTV!

Words: Olivia Cooke

