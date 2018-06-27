Geordie Shore

The Geordie Shore Girls Weigh In On The ‘Muggy Megan’ Situation In Love Island

Holly Hagan, Vicky Pattison, and Marnie Simpson have given their input on their drama.

Wednesday, June 27, 2018 - 12:43

The Geordie Shore cast have offered their input into the Muggy Megan situation that is currently going down on Love Island

While the internet clearly had a lot of feelings about the moment the Islander told Wes she fancied him despite his connection with Laura, Holly Hagan, Vicky Pattison and Marnie Simpson have now had their say on the whole saga.

For anyone who missed last night’s episode, the show saw Megan laying her cards on the table as Wes pulled Laura to one side and said that he wanted to spend some time getting to know the newly unattached contestant.

The episode culminated with Laura ending things with Wes and branding Megan a “slag” in front of the whole villa. Naturally, people on social-media were taken aback by how much drama was packed into such a short space of time.

TOWIE’s Georgia Kousoulou wrote: “Have always said ‘never trust a girl with no girlfriend’” as Holly Hagan retweeted the message with the single word: “Never.”

Meanwhile Marnie clearly had no time for the way Megan completely sidelined Laura in the situation, and got involved in the ultimate throwback hashtag with the tweet: “#MuggyMegan".

And Vicky Pattison said: "Laura petal, I know this all may be sore now but it’s better off you know the cut of Wes’s Jib sooner rather than later... You’re in there looking for a husband and Wes ain’t a husband. For starters, he’s 6 years old."

This isn’t the first time the Geordie lasses have weighed in on the show, with Sophie Kasaei previously slating the series for being “dead” compared to 2017’s offering.

Let us know your thoughts on all this with a tweet @MTVUK. 
 

