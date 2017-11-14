The I'm A Celeb Presenters Are Desperate For This Geordie Girl To Enter The Jungle

With Vicky Pattison and Scarlett Moffatt both winning the crown on I'm A Celeb, the hosts of the Extra Camp now think the series should draft in another Geordie girl to steal viewers hearts.

The Geordie Shore cast as a whole are always being linked to the ITV series, but Scarlett Moffatt actually has someone else in mind for which straight-talking lass should head to Australia.

Revealing that she's desperate for Cheryl to chow down on a kangaroo testicle, Scarlett told Closer magazine: "I'm hoping the winner is a girl - girl power all the way. I'm hoping they get as much luck as I have. This time last year I was still in my 9-5 job, so this is just bizarre.

"Another Geordie winning would be amazing. How many more girl Geordies can we pull out of the bag? Get them all in, get Cheryl involved."

Scarlett Moffatt has her fingers crossed that Cheryl might enter I'm A Celeb. / Getty Images

In a seperate interview with Star Magazine, Scarlett spent some time mulling over the idea and came to the conclusion that every Geordie on the planet deserves a position in the jungle.

Reflecting on rumours that Charlotte Crosby could be part of the line-up (which she's since categorically denied, just FYI), Scarlett reacted: "That would be amazing. How many Geordie girls can we fit in? Put them all in. Get Cheryl Tweedy involved!"

Former Geordie Shore star Vicky Pattison won the series back in 2015. / Copyright [Getty]

Of course, we're all at a loss to predict which celebrities could be part of the show this year, but we have a sneaky feeling Cheryl won't be sleeping in a hammock come November 19th.