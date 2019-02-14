Geordie Shore

The MTV Play App Is Here To Help You Keep Up And Relive Your Favourite Shows

This is EXCITING!

Thursday, February 14, 2019 - 17:29

Totally obsessed with Teen Mom UK? Can’t get enough of The Charlotte Show? Reet crackers about Geordie Shore? Then the MTV Play app might just be your new best friend!

If you want to catch up on the latest episodes of your favourite shows or go on something of a box-set binge then MTV Play is the new way to do just that from your very own phone or tablet.

Watch this teaser for The Charlotte Show:

Plus, if bingeing on the likes of Jersey Shore and Geordie Shore: Big Birthday Battle wasn’t enough, you can also get a slice of extra content from all your favourite shows, as well as exclusive mini-series like That’s What She Said with Sophie Kasaei, Olivia Buckland and Lateysha Grace.

You can download the app on up to 4 iOS or Android devices from the Apple App Store or the Google Play store, with new subscribers getting a 30-day free trial to catch up on new episodes of getting bingeing.

MTV

After the 30-day trial, subscribers will be charged £3.99 per month. No contract is required, and you can cancel at 24 hours notice.

Happy watching!

Latest News

The MTV Play App Is Here To Help You Keep Up And Relive Your Favourite Shows
Cardi B And Bruno Mars Have A New Song Together Coming Out Tomorrow
Bastille perform at London&#039;s Brixton Academy
Review: Bastille's 'Still Avoiding Tomorrow' Tour at London's Brixton Academy
The Charlotte Show Series 2: 10 Things We Learnt From Episode #3
Sam Gowland and Chloe Ferry
Chloe Ferry Is Left Speechless By Sam Gowland's Heart Melting Valentine's Day Surprise
Halsey And YUNGBLUD Just Dropped A Song Together And It’s Stolen Our Emo Hearts
Far Cry: New Dawn
Which New Video Game Is The Perfect Valentine’s Gift For Your Date?
Teen Mom UK: Everything You Need To Know About Series 5
Charlotte Crosby Talks Returning To Geordie Shore As She Says She ‘Regrets F**k All’
Charlotte Crosby Talks Returning To Geordie Shore As She Says She ‘Regrets F**k All’
Daniel Radcliffe’s Favourite Harry Potter Film Is A Controversial Choice
Travis Scott Just Gave Kylie Jenner The Most Extra Valentine’s Day Surprise
Movies
10 Underrated Rom-coms To Watch This Valentine’s Day
Charlotte Crosby is proud of her lip filler
Charlotte Crosby Does This One Thing On Purpose To Encourage Instagram Trolls
What Happened When I Tried Eyelash Extensions To Speed Up My Post-Workout Make-Up Routine
Kim Kardashian’s Ultimate Beauty Secret Is Actually Really Sad
Holly Hagan Reveals Finding True Love Made Her Realise Her Exes Are &#039;D***heads&#039;
Holly Hagan Slams Her 'D**khead' Exes As She Reveals The Secret To True Love
The Harry Potter Movies Will Definitely Be Rebooted, Claims Daniel Radcliffe
Teen Mom UK Spoiler: Shannon Wise Admits She ‘Feels Like A Rubbish Mum’ As Theodore’s Tantrums Get Worse
Is Charlotte Crosby pregnant?
Charlotte Crosby Shares Seriously Detailed Pregnancy Plans
Vicky Pattison Is Planning To Freeze Her Eggs But Doesn&#039;t Want To &#039;Pressure&#039; Herself
Vicky Pattison Reveals Why She's Planning To Freeze Her Eggs

More From Geordie Shore

The MTV Play App Is Here To Help You Keep Up And Relive Your Favourite Shows
TV Shows
The Charlotte Show Series 2: 10 Things We Learnt From Episode #3
Sam Gowland and Chloe Ferry
Chloe Ferry Is Left Speechless By Sam Gowland's Heart Melting Valentine's Day Surprise
Charlotte Crosby Talks Returning To Geordie Shore As She Says She ‘Regrets F**k All’
Charlotte Crosby Talks Returning To Geordie Shore As She Says She ‘Regrets F**k All’
Charlotte Crosby is proud of her lip filler
Charlotte Crosby Does This One Thing On Purpose To Encourage Instagram Trolls
Holly Hagan Reveals Finding True Love Made Her Realise Her Exes Are &#039;D***heads&#039;
Holly Hagan Slams Her 'D**khead' Exes As She Reveals The Secret To True Love
Is Charlotte Crosby pregnant?
Charlotte Crosby Shares Seriously Detailed Pregnancy Plans
Vicky Pattison Is Planning To Freeze Her Eggs But Doesn&#039;t Want To &#039;Pressure&#039; Herself
Vicky Pattison Reveals Why She's Planning To Freeze Her Eggs
Aaron Chalmers and his girlfriend
Aaron Chalmers' Girlfriend Just Said The Sweetest Thing Following His First MMA Loss
Aaron Chalmers Is In Good Spirits Following First MMA Loss To Corey Browning
Aaron Chalmers Is In Good Spirits Following First MMA Loss To Corey Browning
Vicky Pattison And Ercan Ramadan Go Instagram Official With Cutest Couple’s Pic
Vicky Pattison And Ercan Ramadan Go Instagram Official With Cutest Couple’s Pic
Holly Hagan Had The Most Brutal Response To Charlotte Crosby’s Boyfriend Drama

Trending Articles

Is Charlotte Crosby pregnant?
Charlotte Crosby Shares Seriously Detailed Pregnancy Plans
Sam Gowland and Chloe Ferry
Chloe Ferry Is Left Speechless By Sam Gowland's Heart Melting Valentine's Day Surprise
Lili Reinhart Is Suffering For Cole Sprouse’s Art And The Results Are So Worth It
Charlotte Crosby Talks Returning To Geordie Shore As She Says She ‘Regrets F**k All’
Charlotte Crosby Talks Returning To Geordie Shore As She Says She ‘Regrets F**k All’
Holly Hagan Reveals Finding True Love Made Her Realise Her Exes Are &#039;D***heads&#039;
Holly Hagan Slams Her 'D**khead' Exes As She Reveals The Secret To True Love
Charlotte Crosby is proud of her lip filler
Charlotte Crosby Does This One Thing On Purpose To Encourage Instagram Trolls
Disney
Movies
Frozen Theory Confirmed: Tarzan is Anna and Elsa's Long-Lost Brother
Aaron Chalmers and his girlfriend
Aaron Chalmers' Girlfriend Just Said The Sweetest Thing Following His First MMA Loss
Daniel Radcliffe’s Favourite Harry Potter Film Is A Controversial Choice
Vicky Pattison And Ercan Ramadan Go Instagram Official With Cutest Couple’s Pic
Vicky Pattison And Ercan Ramadan Go Instagram Official With Cutest Couple’s Pic
Travis Scott Just Gave Kylie Jenner The Most Extra Valentine’s Day Surprise
Happy Death Day 2U
6 Mind-Blowing Reasons You Experience Deja Vu