The MTV Play App Is Here To Help You Keep Up And Relive Your Favourite Shows

Totally obsessed with Teen Mom UK? Can’t get enough of The Charlotte Show? Reet crackers about Geordie Shore? Then the MTV Play app might just be your new best friend!

If you want to catch up on the latest episodes of your favourite shows or go on something of a box-set binge then MTV Play is the new way to do just that from your very own phone or tablet.

Watch this teaser for The Charlotte Show:

Plus, if bingeing on the likes of Jersey Shore and Geordie Shore: Big Birthday Battle wasn’t enough, you can also get a slice of extra content from all your favourite shows, as well as exclusive mini-series like That’s What She Said with Sophie Kasaei, Olivia Buckland and Lateysha Grace.

You can download the app on up to 4 iOS or Android devices from the Apple App Store or the Google Play store, with new subscribers getting a 30-day free trial to catch up on new episodes of getting bingeing.

MTV

After the 30-day trial, subscribers will be charged £3.99 per month. No contract is required, and you can cancel at 24 hours notice.

Happy watching!