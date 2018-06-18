Geordie Shore

Someone Just Bought The Iconic Geordie Shore Couch For £300

The OG Geordie Shore couch was gifted to charity and now a happy lad or lass has a piece of TV history.

Monday, June 18, 2018 - 11:34

Geordie Shore has made its stamp on reality TV history, and some lucky lad or lass in Gateshead has purchased the famous couch for only £300 from the charity Community Transport Furniture!

Watch the Geordie lasses incredible transformations over the series >>>

17 seasons have been and gone since Vicky Pattison, Gaz Beadle, Holly Hagan, Sophie Kasaei, Charlotte Crosby, James Tindale, Jay Gardner and Dan Thomas-Tuck walked into the Geordie Shore house, and so much has happened on the OG couch since.  

From the radgey lot falling asleep mortal on it and having to be dragged to bed (here’s looking at you Sophie), to takeaway food gettin’ stuck in every nook and cranny, and Marnie’s infamous topless lap dance for Aaron’s birthday – the OG couch of the Geordie Shore house has been through a lot.

MTV

The memories stored in that couch (well not literally, obvs) are a little piece of TV history, and after revamping the house, it was gifted, with other Geordie Shore house staples, to a Tyneside charity.

And we’re super stoked that its memory will live on (wherever it now is).

It was HUGE though, so whoever managed to get their hands on it, we hope you have a massive living room, ‘cos you’ll need it! And you treat it just how the Geordie’s did, terribly.

Gumtree

The couch was cool af though, it was Newcastle through and through, with images of the Angel of the North and the Baltic Flour Mill, it was a true representation of what the show become – proper Geordie.

Community Transport Furniture still have some pieces from the house, so if you want an iconic piece from the show, you know where to go.

Whey aye, mate.

Latest News

Demi Lovato
Demi Lovato Could Score Her 1st UK No.1 This Friday With Clean Bandit!
SZA at Firefly Festival After Her Vocal Recovery
SZA Thankful To Have Voice Back After Suffering Potentially Career-Ending Vocal Injury
Kim Kardashian Straightened North West’s Hair And People Aren't Happy About It
Kylie Jenner Went Out Wearing Nothing But A Bra And Leggings And Totally Killed It
Taylor Swift Just Brought Back An Old Tradition During Her Reputation Tour
Alfie Deyes Apologises After Facing Backlash For His ‘Living On £1 A Day’ Vlog
The original Geordie Shore cast
Someone Just Bought The Iconic Geordie Shore Couch For £300
Beyoncé and JAY-Z in the Louvre
9 Things You Didn’t Realise About Beyoncé and JAY-Z’s Everything Is Love
Sophie Kasaei Wears Her Boldest Outfit Yet In A Totally Meshed Out Catsuit
Million Dollar Baby Spoiler Video: Lateysha Grace Breaks Down As Trolls Send Her Horrible Body-Shaming Comments: ‘Bullying Needs To Stop’
Was Pete Davidson ‘On A Break’ With His Ex When He Started Dating Ariana Grande?
Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin spending time together in LA
Justin Bieber And Hailey Baldwin Are Spotted Snogging In Brooklyn
Kylie Jenner And Stormi Sent Khloe Kardashian The Cutest Welcome Home Present
From Taylor Swift To Rihanna: 7 Celebrities With Non-Famous BFFs
Beyoncé &amp; JAY-Z Start Their On The Run II Tour In Cardiff, Wales
The Best Reactions To Beyonce And Jay Z Dropping A Surprise Album Overnight
Chloe Ferry Wears The Jumpsuit Of Dreams After Proving She’s A Domestic Goddess
Best Celeb Beauty Looks From The MTV Movie & TV Awards 2018 Red Carpet
Gaz Beadle Pays Tribute To Emma McVey As He Celebrates His Very First Father’s Day
Kim Kardashian Isn’t Ruling Out Running For President One Day
All The Outfits From The MTV Movie & TV Awards 2018 Red Carpet

More From Geordie Shore

The original Geordie Shore cast
Someone Just Bought The Iconic Geordie Shore Couch For £300
Sophie Kasaei Wears Her Boldest Outfit Yet In A Totally Meshed Out Catsuit
Chloe Ferry Wears The Jumpsuit Of Dreams After Proving She’s A Domestic Goddess
Gaz Beadle Pays Tribute To Emma McVey As He Celebrates His Very First Father’s Day
Geordie Shore Spoiler: WTF? Newbie Alex Macpherson Tries To Neck On With Nathan Henry: “I Asked You To Look After Me, Not Stick It On Me!”
Geordie Shore
Geordie Shore 17 | Episode #6 Spoiler Vids
Geordie Shore
Geordie Shore 1706 | Sam Goes Pure Crackers Over Chloe's Flirty Dancing With Alex And Abbie
Geordie Shore
Geordie Shore 1706 | WTF! Newbie Alex Tries To Neck On With Nathan
Geordie Shore
Geordie Shore 1706 | Nathan And Chloe's Steamy Lapdance Contest For Sam
Geordie Shore’s Sophie Kasaei Has Some Advice For Nathan Henry After Mega Kick Off: “He Just Needs To Be A Bit More Open And Honest About What’s Going On In His Life”
Marnie Simpson Strips COMPLETELY Naked And Takes The Title For Skinny Dip Queen
Geordie Shore
Geordie Shore 17 | Episode #5 Best Bits

Trending Articles

Chloe Ferry Wears The Jumpsuit Of Dreams After Proving She’s A Domestic Goddess
Gaz Beadle Pays Tribute To Emma McVey As He Celebrates His Very First Father’s Day
Sophie Kasaei Wears Her Boldest Outfit Yet In A Totally Meshed Out Catsuit
Kylie Jenner Went Out Wearing Nothing But A Bra And Leggings And Totally Killed It
Charlotte Crosby's Latest Job Might Shock You
From Taylor Swift To Rihanna: 7 Celebrities With Non-Famous BFFs
Selena Gomez
Stefano Gabbana Addresses 'Ugly' Selena Gomez Comments
Chloe Ferry and Sam Gowland
Chloe Ferry And Sam Gowland Unveil Their Luxurious Bedroom As They Officially Move Into Their New Home Together
Taylor Swift Just Brought Back An Old Tradition During Her Reputation Tour
Kim Kardashian Straightened North West’s Hair And People Aren't Happy About It
Kylie Jenner And Stormi Sent Khloe Kardashian The Cutest Welcome Home Present
Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin spending time together in LA
Justin Bieber And Hailey Baldwin Are Spotted Snogging In Brooklyn