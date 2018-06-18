Someone Just Bought The Iconic Geordie Shore Couch For £300

Geordie Shore has made its stamp on reality TV history, and some lucky lad or lass in Gateshead has purchased the famous couch for only £300 from the charity Community Transport Furniture!

17 seasons have been and gone since Vicky Pattison, Gaz Beadle, Holly Hagan, Sophie Kasaei, Charlotte Crosby, James Tindale, Jay Gardner and Dan Thomas-Tuck walked into the Geordie Shore house, and so much has happened on the OG couch since.

From the radgey lot falling asleep mortal on it and having to be dragged to bed (here’s looking at you Sophie), to takeaway food gettin’ stuck in every nook and cranny, and Marnie’s infamous topless lap dance for Aaron’s birthday – the OG couch of the Geordie Shore house has been through a lot.

The memories stored in that couch (well not literally, obvs) are a little piece of TV history, and after revamping the house, it was gifted, with other Geordie Shore house staples, to a Tyneside charity.

And we’re super stoked that its memory will live on (wherever it now is).

It was HUGE though, so whoever managed to get their hands on it, we hope you have a massive living room, ‘cos you’ll need it! And you treat it just how the Geordie’s did, terribly.

The couch was cool af though, it was Newcastle through and through, with images of the Angel of the North and the Baltic Flour Mill, it was a true representation of what the show become – proper Geordie.

Community Transport Furniture still have some pieces from the house, so if you want an iconic piece from the show, you know where to go.

Whey aye, mate.