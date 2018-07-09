THIS Geordie Shore Star Just Announced She's Pregnant

There's some pretty great news in the Geordie Shore world, and that's because there's a new little radgie on the way!

Anyone who is currently keeping up with the Geordie's down under will be familiar with Aussie cast member Chrysten Zenon, who recently opened up about her pregnancy.

Hit play on the video to see Charlotte Crosby address rumours she's pregnant with Josh Ritchie's baby...

Chrysten, who was not pregnant during the filming of the series, has been flaunting her adorbs 16-week old bump over on the 'gram.

And she dished to NW Magazine about her pregnancy, including the fact that her fellow Aussie cast mates, Alex Macpherson and Nick Murdoch, will be helping with daddy duties.

Speaking at the TV Week Logie awards, the babe revealed her unborn child is with “an unidentified baby daddy, who is not around,” but Nick added: “We are two baby daddies!”

The stunner first revealed the news on Instagram last week, writing: "I can finally share with you all that I’m expecting! 👶 the little one is due December 18th and I couldn’t be happier. All negative comments will be deleted as this is an exciting time for me and I want to enjoy every bit of it ♥️ #15Weeks4days #2ndTrimesterPREGNANCY BOOBIES."

We couldn't be happier for the lass as she embarks on this exciting new chapter in her life, and we can't wait to meet the adorable little radgie when December comes!

What an incredible Christmas gift.

