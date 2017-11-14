Geordie Shore

This Is Why Zahida Allen Just Ordered 'Goblin' Trolls to 'Get In The Bin'

Never mess with the Geordie Shore lass ya goblin.

Tuesday, November 14, 2017 - 16:25

Ex On The Beach babe and former (almost) Geordie Shore star Zahida Allen just got something off her chest in what can only be described as an epic Twitter rant.

The reality babe was clearly so peeved off with people making unwanted comments about the amount of makeup she chooses to put on that beauts face of hers, she just had to go in on those 'goblins'.

Take a look at all the Geordie lasses' phenomenal transformations over the years...

Yep, the glam queen is clearly just trying to live her best life, which includes painting her face however much she see's fit. But it appears there are a few judgemental Jenny's that aren't about that fake life.

Zahida did the only logical thing in the situation and took to Twitter to let off some steam (and make full use of the new 280 character allowance).

Instagram/xzahida

She's got some pretty stern words to say the least. Her tweet began: "Ok. When someone calls you fake for wearing make up coz that's not "what you really look like" ... why don't you p*ss off hun and call someone fake for wearing heels? That's not their real height."

In all honesty, she makes a pretty fair point, but it was the tweet's grand finale that expertly solidified her argument: "Get in the bin ya goblin."

You hear that all you makeup hating goblins out there? Better find a bin pronto.

Something tells us Zahida missed her calling in life, with a statement as hard to dispute as that, we're thinking she would have made one convincing lawyer.

Now why not remind yourself of one of Zahida's incredible Ex On The Beach showdowns...

