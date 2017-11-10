Geordie Shore

Throwing It Back To Geordie Shore Babe Holly Hagan's ‘Milkshake' Pop Debut

To celebrate MTV Music Week, we're taking a look back at Geordie lass Holly Hagan's pop debut with 2014's Milkshake...

Michael Currell
Friday, November 10, 2017 - 11:31

The life of a reality TV star isn't all about drinking, partying and being plastered across the pages of glossy magazines. Some of them actually have talents. Whether it's Ex On The Beach's Ashley Cain being an ex-professional football player or TOWIE's (and Ex On The Beach) Megan McKenna's impressive country-and-western singing skillz (I mean... she got to #1 in the iTunes charts.) #LEGIT

So to celebrate MTV Music Week - which will see four days of mint music panels, sessions and all manner of canny events leading up to Sunday's 2017 EMAs - we're taking a cheeky peek at the musical chops of some of our radgiest reality TV talent. KEEMON!

Geordie lass Holly Hagan may have left the Shore *sob* but the norty Northern hotty certainly left an impression on us all. Red hair anyone? But it was her impressive vocals that left us all shook up when in 2014 she dropped a cover of Kelis's classic banger, "Milkshake" on the pop charts! #AREEET!

WATCH HOLLY HAGAN SCREAM THE CARAVAN DOWN DURING NORTY SEX SESH BELOW:

As we've seen above, the rest of the Geordie squad are no strangers to hearing the 25-year-old's vocal range... *ahem*

Not only does the "fit and flirty" Northerner come from the Toon but she can hold a tune too! In the video we see the wannabe pop princess go peak sass as she struts her stuff bathed in sexy neon light AS WELL as sitting on a throne surounded by a squad of mint lads... 

Holly Hagan - Milkshake (Out Now)

Oi Oi! 

Since waving goodbye to the Toon, Holly has appeared on our screens in MTV's ink-redible series Just Tattoo Of Us with ex-bf and fellow Geordie, Kyle Christie. And things got SRSLY ink-tense between the two radgies... #OUCH

Something tells us we may not have heard the last from Miss Hagan... Watch/Listen to this space! #HOWAY 

The 2017 MTV EMA will broadcast from the SSE Arena, Wembley on Sunday 12th November on MTV UK.

Have you heard about MTV Music Week yet? In the lead up to this year’s EMA we’re hosting four days of unmissable panels, sessions and events across London. Head to mtvmusicweek.co.uk now to get involved.

And don't miss brand new Just Tattoo Of Us, Mondays at 10pm on MTV

Rewatch all the awky dramz when Holly Hagan and ex-Geordie Shore bae Kyle Christie inked each other on Just Tattoo Of Us series 1 below:

 

