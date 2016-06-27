Who Is Sam Bentham? Everything You Need To Know About The Geordie Shore Star

Geordie Shore has returned to our screens for it's FOURTEENTH series (PUA norty, reet?) and the radgies are BACK for a whole lotta akka action!

Our very own OG radge packets have been joined by no less than EIGHT new workers for an all NEW Radgie Rampage. Their mission? To prove they have what it takes to be the radgiest!

We thought we'd introduce you to each of the newbies and next up is Newcastle native barber and Charlotte Crosby's former flame (Yes, IKR!), Sam Bentham.

A/S/L...

Sam is a 24-year-old barber from Newcastle. He's also previously worked as a topless butler for Geordie Shore's Anna. WHY AYE!

🎩 🎩 A post shared by Samuel Bentham ⚓️ (@sambentham2) on Jun 27, 2016 at 5:47am PDT

GET TO KNOW SAM IN OUR EXCLUSIVE PROFILE VIDEO BELOW:

Describe yourself...

Sam describes himself as 'lean, keen and every girl's dream.' Splendid!

Does he have a girlfriend?

Based on the fact he's signed up to essentially go out on the Toon, get mortal at every possible waking moment and buck a load of girls along the way, we're going to say he's single. Sam is single peeps...

Although, judging by his Instagram feed, he certainly appreciates the female form. He's been known to post photos of Kylie Jenner, Megan McKenna and Emily Ratajkowski with rather complimentary captions. What a charmer!

Hold up, haven't we seen him before?

Eagle-eyed ultimate Geordie Shore fans will recognise Sam from the 12th series of the show. After a night out in Newcastle, Sam ended up back at the house with OG member Charlotte Crosby. Let's just say the rest is, *history*...

MTV

What really happened between Sam and Charlotte?

An episode in Series 12 saw Charlotte and Sam share a kiss, which did NOT go down too well with fellow Geordie Gaz. The pair also dated briefly back in 2014.

Despite Gaz being in a relationship with Lillie Lexie Gregg at the time, he was far from impressed when Sam and Charlotte NECKED on in front of his face. #dramz

MTV

Although he was just a guest at the fancy dress themed party, Gaz plotted revenge, offering Sam some jelly babies laced with CHILLIES. Yikes!

At the time, Gaz commented: “Never ever neck on with MY Charlotte, because that’s what you f***ing get.”

Will this rivalry resurface in the new series? Who knows!?

WATCH THE MOMENT CHARLOTTE & SAM KISSED PLUS GAZ'S REACTION BELOW:

Does he have Snapchat?

Well obvs... Sambentham2

(#Disaster when Sambentham1's taken... )

MTV

Embarassing sex stories...

Sharing his red-faced incident, the new Geordie lad exclusively told MTV: "I used to call myself Captain Cum Quick but like, there was this one sexual experience where it was possibly the most embarrassing thing ever. Like, literally two second Tom. Aye.

"I don't think she'd grasped how real the situation was but it happened."

MTV

Can he dance?

Oh Samuel...

We've heard so...

Hobbies...

Sam is quite the gym rat and you'll most likely find him pumping iron in his spare time.

Getting shredded @brad_tarren Getting shredded @brad_tarren A post shared by Samuel Bentham ⚓️ (@sambentham2) on Apr 26, 2017 at 4:08am PDT

Geordie Shore: New Radgie Rampage continues Tuesdays at 10pm only on MTV!

Check out these spoiler videos for the brand new episode: