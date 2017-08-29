Geordie Shore

16 Of The Most Iconic Moments There Has Ever Been In The Land Of Geordie Shore

Caroline Fergusson
Tuesday, August 29, 2017 - 08:00

Geordie Shore is back and thank the reality gods for that. This series we bask in the land of hope and Geordie as the gang are back in Newcastle and gettin' mortal.

To celebrate, take a look back at some of the most iconic moments from the past 14 series, which, tbh, have shaped Britain into the country it is today... 

1. When Gaz and Vicky tashed on...

After splitting from Ricci Guarnaccio, Vicky was a single gal about toon. She decided that to celebrate she must snog Scotty T, Aaron and, to everyone's total shock...GAZ. Weirdest tash-on ever. 

2. Gaz and Scott's double caravan bang...

After a night out in Ibiza, the gang headed back to their caravans and Gaz and Scott went for a buck with Ex On The Beach stars Che and Leonie McSorley. Saucy.

3. The great big taxi orgy...

After a night oot, Marnie, Scott, Charlotte, Gary, Holly and Kyle got a bit norty in the back of a cab. Classic. 

4. Meet Chloe

Chloe entered our lives in the most Chloe fashion and life was forever changed. In a good way. 

5. When Chloe asked for glam tips from a skeleton...

MTV

6. When Sophie pulled out her best sexy STI chat in bed...

MTV

7. When Holly destroyed the villa after finding out Kyle had kissed a girl...

A day or two after the pair had split up, the gang all headed out for drinks. While Holly got upset about the break-up and went home, Kyle went on the pull leading Marnie to break the news to Holly. Cue total mayhem. 

8. When Ricci proposed to Vicky...

After break-ups and make-ups in Mexico, Ricci decided he wanted to propose to Vicky by writing in in the sky. If you just don't think about what happened after it's well cute. 

9. Holly and Kyle's chicken shed bang...

As the group took a trip to Greece, Holly and Kyle got the horn and took to the resident shag pad for a buck...a chicken shed. 

10. When Chloe danced herself unconscious...

Scotty T was flirting with a girl and it did not go down well with Chloe who decided to sexy dance to get his attention. Clearly bringing sexy back was too much for the mortal lass as she ended up hitting her head so hard on the floor she fell unconscious. She was fine in the end though - phew. 

11. When a mortal Nathan chased everyone with a sick bag...

A mortal Nathan just wanted to eat his pizza but Gaz had other ideas. After putting chilli all over it, Nathan was well sick and was livid. So the obvious thing to do was chase everyone around the villa with his sick bag. EW. 

12. Marnie and Chloe get it on with a sex toy...

Chloe was feeling down about Marty so Marnie jumped into bed with her and shared a vibrator. Like all friends do?

13. Vicky Spits on Jay...

Back in the series one days, Jay and Vicky were love's young dream until they weren't. But it all came to a head after Jay slammed Holly when she was leaving the house and Vicky lost it. 

14. Nathan falling in his sick

Gaz's fave pranks reared its chilli-flavoured head once again when he spiked Nathan's lasagne causing Nath to vom everywhere and fall in it. OBVS.

15. The first ever night in the Geordie Shore house...

Vicky and Greg flirt, Sophie weed herself and threw up, Hollly was shunned for not being a Geordie before giving Gaz a sneaky HJ and James worked out in the bedroom. VINTAGE. 

16. Holly stands up to Vicky...

GEORDIE SHORE - VICKY VS HOLLY!! | MTV

Fans jumped for joy when Holly finally stood up for herself when Vicky drunkenly attacked her after a night on the toon. 

