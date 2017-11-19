Zahida Allen Has Officially Found The World's Smallest Top And We're Into It

Never let anyone tell you that the purpose of clothes are to keep your flesh warm in the Winter months because we all know that functionality is the least important aspect of a good outfit.

Enter former Geordie Shore star Zahida Allen who is probably feeling pretty pleased with herself for finding and purchasing the tiniest crop top of all time. And we don't fling that praise around loosely.

Whether she's going all out zombie for a Halloween look and glueing a Fanta can to her actual eyeballs, or slipping into a sequin dress for a wild night out, Zahida is no stranger to pushing the fashion boundaries.

This time around, she's taking a bold step by wearing a black meshed-out crop top that actually ends just above her chest.

Fans on social-media were full of praise for the unexpected fashion item, writing: "Looking gd wish I could wear things like that," and "I saw u in my dreams... ur so fu**ing gorgeous xxx"

More enthusiastic responses included: "Wow queen of the year," and the kind of gushing message that should precede all our names forevermore: "Stunning increable perfect elegant xzahida"

While this will do absolutely nothing to keep fashion lovers warm in the icy winds, it does at least showcase a ridiculously expensive designer bra.