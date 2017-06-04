Zahida Allen Hits Out At Cruel Trolls Who Branded Her 'Too Fat' To Wear A Bikini

Zahida Allen has had enough of trolls chipping in with their two cents about her body after pointing out that she's perfectly within her rights to "wear whatever the f**k she wants" without having to deal with backlash about her figure.

In a powerful message on Instagram, Zahida addressed the negative comments about her weight with a statement that perfectly shuts down the argument that anyone could *ever* be "too fat" to wear a bikini. Least of all, Zahida.

Revealing that most of the trolls are grown adults with children of their own, she said: "Do you tell your child not to go on holiday because they are too fat? Do you tell your daughter that she's ugly anyways so not to bother with make up? I just turned 23 less than a week ago I'm doing what any normal girl my age would do on her hols.

"Why shouldn't I be allowed to wear whatever the f**k I want to wear just because it doesn't match what body type is correct in your eyes?!" she argued. "Yes I might look a bit like a jacket potato 🥔 but how the hellllll does that concern you lol!"

Insisting that she won't let the comments get her down, she said: "It definitely has not upset me but to any younger girls reading this, I am not perfect, no one is and remember no matter what you do, or what you say, whether it's right or wrong, good or bad, someone will have something to say! And someone will try to put you down because they are insecure and miserable in their own lives! ✌🏾

Signing off her rant with the sassiest of clap-backs, Zahida added: "Here's a big f**k off to all you meffs, sorry if my little back fat roll offends you, soz that I have a small bum (at least I've got tits) but gal like Z loves pasta, cheese and a good old desperado or 5! Also I hope your kids are ashamed of you putting women down on social media."

We couldn't have put it better ourselves.

