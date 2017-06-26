Geordie Shore

Zahida Allen Is 'Scared To Leave Her House' After Brutal Attack Left Her With A Busted Lip

The after-effects of the incident have been devastating.

Thursday, July 13, 2017 - 17:36

Zahida Allen has revealed that she's still dealing with the aftermath of the incident that left her with a busted lip after pointing out that it's probably going to be long process until she feels at her best again.

The incident began when the Geordie Shore gal allegedly clashed with a man who began filming her on a night out, with Zahida having immediately taken to Twitter to share an image of her injuries with shocked fans. 

Opening up about the violent run-in with OK! Online, Zahida explained that her lips have since been successfully "redone" after the impact to her "dodgy tooth" tore the skin from her mouth right open. 

Twitter/ZahidaAllen

"I had to get it dissolved and get them redone. It's so swollen, I can't eat properly and can't put make up on it so I haven’t left the house really," she revealed. 

Explaining for the first time what actually happened on that night, Zahida claimed: "Someone followed us on a night out and started filming us so I said to get out my face and then he punched us. The police said it’s a free country if someone wants to film you they can."

🤡

🤡

A post shared by - Zahida Allen (@xzahida) on

Alleging that the attacker was also verbally abusive towards, she added: "He [the attacker] was behind us and I didn’t realise. He was saying 'she's got a dirty accent' and 'she's disgusting'. It got out of hand cause it turned into a screaming match."

We're sending all our love to Zahida and hoping that she finds a way to move past this ordeal soon. 

Want more from MTV News? Then get checking out the update below:

 

Latest News

Zahida Allen Is 'Scared To Leave Her House' After Brutal Attack Left Her With A Busted Lip

Celebrity Couples Who Took Their PDA A Little Too Far

RAYE Picks Our Her Festival Faves Playlist - Listen!

Max Morley kicks off at Georgia Crone over her Lee Moran snog in Ex On The Beach

Ex On The Beach Spoiler Video: Max Morley Loses His Sh*t Over Ex Georgia Crone's Snog Betrayal With Lee Moran

Charlotte Crosby's Reaction To Stephen Bear's On Air Proposal Is Everything

TOWIE's Jake Hall Announces His Real Housewives Of Cheshire Girlfriend Missé Beqiri Is Pregnant

Kendall Jenner Files Second Restraining Order Against Another Stalker

Zayn Malik And Gigi Hadid Are All About The Gender Fluidity As They Cover Vogue Together

The Sexiest Spoilers From Ex On The Beach Series 7 Episode #5

Fifth Harmony Claim They Have 'No Secrets' Since Camilla Cabello's Departure

Get to Know: Bugzy Malone

Love Island 2017: Charlotte Crosby Gives Her Surprising Verdict On Olivia Attwood And Chris Hughes

16 Summer Candles And Diffusers That Will Make You Want To Stay Inside

Kim Kardashian Claps Back At Criticism Of North West's Corset Dress

This Is Why It's Probably A Bad Idea To Share Your Netflix Password

Ariana Grande Is ‘Moved And Honoured’ After Being Made First Honorary Citizen Of Manchester

We've Got a Fetish for Selena Gomez's New Single - Listen Here

Niall Horan Just Stole One Of Harry Styles’ Crowns In Shock Move

Love Island 2017: Montana's Mum Accuses The Show Of Being Fake And Claims Her Daughter Was Pressured Into Having Sex

A Throwback Video Of Ariana Grande Recreating Mean Girls Has Emerged And It's Incredible

More From Geordie Shore

Celebrity

Zahida Allen Is 'Scared To Leave Her House' After Brutal Attack Left Her With A Busted Lip

Celebrity

Love Island 2017: Charlotte Crosby Gives Her Surprising Verdict On Olivia Attwood And Chris Hughes

Celebrity

Is Aaron Chalmers Already Planning On Moving In With His Girlfriend Of One Month?

Fans praise Lee Moran for being so sweet to Chloe in Ex On The Beach
TV Shows

Ex On The Beach Fans Are Crying Actual Tears Over The Way Lee Moran Stuck Up For Chloe Ferry

TV Shows

The Single AF Paris Couples Have Been Announced And We Can't Wait To See What Happens

Celebrity

This Is Why Charlotte Crosby Thinks It Would Be ‘A Joke’ To Get Engaged To Stephen Bear Rn

Celebrity

Marnie Simpson Brands Stephanie Davis And Jeremy McConnell A 'Disgrace' And Fears For Their Son

Celebrity

Charlotte Crosby Outlines When She Wants Babies With Stephen Bear And Talks Tribute Tattoo Plans

Celebrity

Jennifer Metcalfe And Former Geordie Shore Star Greg Lake Share First Pic Of Their Baby Boy

Celebrity

Charlotte Crosby Just Shared A Practically Naked Shot Of Stephen Bear Online

Vicky Pattison snogs boyfriend John Noble as she enjoys at day at Wimbledon
Celebrity

Vicky Pattison Snogs Her Boyfriend And Generally Has The Best Time Ever At Wimbledon

Fans can&#039;t deal with this Marnie Simpson and Chloe Ferry faces swap
Celebrity

Marnie Simpson And Chloe Ferry’s Face Swap Pic Causes Their Fans To Just Lose It

Trending Articles

Celebrity

Charlotte Crosby's Reaction To Stephen Bear's On Air Proposal Is Everything

Celebrity

Is Aaron Chalmers Already Planning On Moving In With His Girlfriend Of One Month?

Celebrity

Love Island 2017: Montana's Mum Accuses The Show Of Being Fake And Claims Her Daughter Was Pressured Into Having Sex

Fans praise Lee Moran for being so sweet to Chloe in Ex On The Beach
TV Shows

Ex On The Beach Fans Are Crying Actual Tears Over The Way Lee Moran Stuck Up For Chloe Ferry

Celebrity

Love Island 2017: Jonny Mitchell Deletes ALL Social Media Accounts After His Shock Exit From The Show

Celebrity

Love Island 2017: Charlotte Crosby Gives Her Surprising Verdict On Olivia Attwood And Chris Hughes

Celebrity

Kim Kardashian Hints Blac Chyna May Have Violated A Non-Disclosure Agreement With Allegations Against Rob

Celebrity

Alex Bowen And Olivia Buckland Just Threw Major Shade At Love Island’s Malin Andersson

Celebrity

Zahida Allen Is 'Scared To Leave Her House' After Brutal Attack Left Her With A Busted Lip

Ex On The Beach’s Che McSorley Admits ‘Everyone Can See’ That Chloe Ferry And Marty McKenna ‘Still Love Each Other’ - exclusive

Celebrity

TOWIE's Jake Hall Announces His Real Housewives Of Cheshire Girlfriend Missé Beqiri Is Pregnant

Max Morley kicks off at Georgia Crone over her Lee Moran snog in Ex On The Beach
TV Shows

Ex On The Beach Spoiler Video: Max Morley Loses His Sh*t Over Ex Georgia Crone's Snog Betrayal With Lee Moran