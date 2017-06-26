Zahida Allen Is 'Scared To Leave Her House' After Brutal Attack Left Her With A Busted Lip

Zahida Allen has revealed that she's still dealing with the aftermath of the incident that left her with a busted lip after pointing out that it's probably going to be long process until she feels at her best again.

The incident began when the Geordie Shore gal allegedly clashed with a man who began filming her on a night out, with Zahida having immediately taken to Twitter to share an image of her injuries with shocked fans.

Opening up about the violent run-in with OK! Online, Zahida explained that her lips have since been successfully "redone" after the impact to her "dodgy tooth" tore the skin from her mouth right open.

"I had to get it dissolved and get them redone. It's so swollen, I can't eat properly and can't put make up on it so I haven’t left the house really," she revealed.

Explaining for the first time what actually happened on that night, Zahida claimed: "Someone followed us on a night out and started filming us so I said to get out my face and then he punched us. The police said it’s a free country if someone wants to film you they can."

Alleging that the attacker was also verbally abusive towards, she added: "He [the attacker] was behind us and I didn’t realise. He was saying 'she's got a dirty accent' and 'she's disgusting'. It got out of hand cause it turned into a screaming match."

We're sending all our love to Zahida and hoping that she finds a way to move past this ordeal soon.

