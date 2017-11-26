Geordie Shore

Zahida Allen Reveals Upsetting Reason She's Been 'Too Nervous' To Post On Instagram

The former Ex On The Beach star has broken her silence after ghosting the app.

Thursday, November 30, 2017 - 15:26

Zahida Allen has spoken up about some issues she’s been having on social-media aftre revealing that she’s been “too nervous” to post on Instagram for fear of being trolled. 

The Ex On The Beach star has always been vocal about the downsides of living in the public eye but insisted she felt “pathetic” about having to shine a light on the problem once again.

In an image posted on her Instagram, Zahida admitted that she’s been ghosting the platform. “It’s so pathetic I know because it has never bothered me in the past,” she began. “But sometimes it does get me down.

“The stress and pressure of different aspects in my life felt like it got on top of me and that's why I needed a break from life and went to Newcastle to see family and friends for everyone who's been wondering what's been going on. 

“I don't want to feel nervous and anxious everytime I post a photo on social media. So basically if you're going to be a c*** in any way at all I'm going to block you. Not because I think I'm hard but because you are irrelevant and you don't need to have an input in what I'm doing.”

Adding that trolls who try and search her out on a different platform will be met with the same response, Z finished up with the message: "Please don't insult yourself by going on another platform of social media to ask "why have you blocked me?" Because I'll just block you on there too."

It goes without saying that nobody should have to put up with cruel abuse online, but we're glad Zahida put the trolls to one side and managed to enjoy a bit of downtime with her loved ones. 

