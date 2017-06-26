Geordie Shore

Zahida Allen Shares Shocking Image Of Busted Lip After Becoming Embroiled In Fight

On the hunt for a surgeon to patch her up.

Monday, June 26, 2017 - 09:42

Zahida Allen has experienced a bit of a nightmare weekend after revealing that she sustained a painful injury to her lip after somehow becoming embroiled in a fight during a night out. Yikes. 

Having shared a shocking image of her busted lip on Twitter, the Geordie Shore star explained that she's hugely concerned by the fact that her cosmetic fillers are leaking out of the injury. 

"So embarrassed to even be posting this, but I don't know what else to do," she wrote. "This happened Saturday night/Sunday morning after a fight. My lip has burst and i can see that my filer has moved somewhat".

Twitter/ZahidaAllen

While plenty of fans were sympathetic about Zahida getting caught up in the scrap, others were convinced that the split lip was due to a botched cosmetic procedure rather than a violent tussle. 

Zahida - understandably - was not here for that suggestion and clapped back: "A. Boy. Punched. Me. In. The. Mouth. And. My. Lip. Ripped. Open," she posted. "This isn't of injections, this is of a boy in town."

Twitter/ZahidaAllen

It's not known if Zahida is pursuing any kind of legal action against the perpetrator but she does seem super keen to get her face looking picture perfect again as soon as possible. 

"Do I need to get it dissolved? I'm in agony because the cut keeps splitting open. Meant to have stitches but it [sic] sure if this is safe or not. Please can anyone recommend a doctor or someone I can go to for help?" she pleaded.

Feel better soon, Zahida. 

 

 

