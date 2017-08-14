Geordie Shore

Zahida Allen Sparks Sean Pratt Engagement Rumours After Being Spotted With Ring On Her Hand

What's going on here?

Wednesday, August 16, 2017 - 16:15

Fans have been left wondering if Sean Pratt has got down on one knee and asked Zahida Allen to marry him after the Geordie Shore lass has posted an image on her Instagram featuring a huge sparkler on her left hand.

Let's all get checking out a bunch of celebs who went on a relationship break...

The pair haven't had the smoothest relationship in the history books, with a whole heap of drama going down when Zahida cheated on the Ex On The Beach star by hooking up with lad Scotty T during her time on Geordie Shore. 

After initially breaking up, Sean eventually forgave Zahida and the couple have spent the last few months patching up their relationship. "My life," she captioned an image of herself and Sean on their latest trip to Turkey.

Rumours about that pretty hefty diamond on her hand follow comments Sean made to the Daily Star in the immediate fallout of Zahida's actions. "So as people have seen we spent some time together in Ibiza," he said at the time. 

"There's been some loved up pics going around which is amazing but it wasn't all roses. I actually left to go the airport in a separate taxi after an argument."

But he confessed he found to too difficult to cut her out his life completely: "My main problem is that as much as I hate what she has done and forgiveness isn't easy… neither is cutting someone out you love.

Whether these two are engaged or not, we're just glad to see them looking loved-up and in an undeniably good place <3 

