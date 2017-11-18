Geordie Shore

Zahida Allen’s Boyfriend Sean Pratt Lashes Out At The Geordie Shore Star In Major Twitter Rant

Sean seemed to admit that things were over with Zahida

Saturday, November 18, 2017 - 15:21

We all know how it goes, you get into a fight with your significant other and before you know it you’re broadcasting your break up all over Twitter. Even though you haven’t actually really split.

So feel bad for Sean Pratt, who got all worked up on Twitter and fired out some angry messages on Thursday night about his Geordie Shore girlfriend Zahida Allen. 

“Any lads in Newcastle wanna crack on with Zahida then feel free because she is single,” he wrote, seemingly confirming that they’d ended things.

“Absolute f*** all respect for me. Go enjoy ya rave,” he added. Which was a dig a Zahida who at the same time could be seen on her Instagram Stories enjoying pre-drinks with her girl squad. 

Sean also posted some lyrics from Burn, including the lines, “Really wanna work this out/ But I don't think ya gonna change ya/I do but you don’t/ Think it's best we go our separate ways.”

Sean has since deleted all the tweets about his relationship, except for the song lyrics. So we’re gonna say that Zahida and Sean kissed and made up. 

 

